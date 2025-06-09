Welsh Government
|Printable version
Spending more than a penny on toilet upgrades across Mid Wales
Public conveniences on key travel routes across Powys are to benefit from significant upgrades thanks to almost £500,000 of funding.
The Welsh Government grant – awarded to Powys County Council – will enable the refurbishment of toilets across Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Rhayader.
Improvements will be made to six public facilities in total, with Llandrindod Wells also expected to become the first town in Mid Wales to offer a Changing Places toilet alongside individual cubicles.
This means families, residents, tourists and commuters between North and South Wales with severe disabilities will, for the first time, be able to explore the local area knowing they can rely on a fully accessible, welcoming facility that meets their needs.
Elsewhere, all sites will see disabled facilities improved and redecorated and, where not currently available, baby changing stations will be added.
Modernisation plans include efforts to install solar PV panels where possible, to help reduce energy costs – with water harvesting systems also added to ensure the facilities are more self-sustainable.
This year is the Year of Croeso – or ‘welcome’ – for Visit Wales which aims to celebrate the distinct and varied ways in which people from across the UK and the world can feel welcomed when they holiday in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
We love to welcome visitors to Wales, with our promise of amazing scenery and experiences. But we also know that getting the basics right is essential, which is why these improvements are so important.
Quality infrastructure such as public toilets are vital for accessibility and are essential for allowing us to extend our warm, Welsh welcome to everyone.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, and Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said:
This funding is extremely welcome. We know how important it is for public conveniences to be reliable, accessible and welcoming. This investment will help ensure these toilets are truly fit for purpose and meet the future needs of our communities and visitors to our beautiful county.
This funding was secured through the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, and the works are expected to be complete by the end of March 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/spending-more-penny-toilet-upgrades-across-mid-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
GPs trained to spot endometriosis earlier09/06/2025 16:05:00
GPs across Wales are being trained to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier, to help improve women's care and diagnosis.
Community heroes celebrated during Volunteers Week09/06/2025 14:05:00
Thousands of lives across Wales have been improved by volunteers whose vital work has been celebrated by the Welsh Government during national Volunteers Week.
First Minister and Future Generations Commissioner visit Borth climate change project09/06/2025 11:33:00
A solar panel project that powers a GP surgery in Ceredigion provided the venue for the First Minister and the Future Generations Commissioner to discuss Wales' sustainable future recently.
Domestic abuse practice guidance: Cafcass Cymru06/06/2025 14:05:00
Cafcass Cymru is pleased to announce the publication of its Domestic Abuse Practice Guidance suite.
New research finds strong trends towards Welsh language place names06/06/2025 12:05:00
Research on how property, street, and business names are changing across Wales shows a clear shift towards using Welsh language place names.
Ceredigion school embraces Welsh medium education journey06/06/2025 09:20:00
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford visited Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, praising its progress toward Welsh-medium education.
Pupils with additional learning needs thrive at inclusive school05/06/2025 14:05:00
Education reforms in Wales are creating an inclusive education experience where learners with additional learning needs are supported to thrive in mainstream school life.
Young leaders in Ceredigion tackle period poverty in schools05/06/2025 11:25:00
Young people in Ceredigion are making real changes to period dignity, creating practical solutions that are improving lives across their school and beyond.
Strata Florida visitor centre reopens thanks to local support04/06/2025 16:25:00
The visitor centre at the historical Strata Florida has reopened thanks to support from a local trust.