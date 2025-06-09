Spending more than a penny on toilet upgrades across Mid Wales

Public conveniences on key travel routes across Powys are to benefit from significant upgrades thanks to almost £500,000 of funding.

The Welsh Government grant – awarded to Powys County Council – will enable the refurbishment of toilets across Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Rhayader.

Improvements will be made to six public facilities in total, with Llandrindod Wells also expected to become the first town in Mid Wales to offer a Changing Places toilet alongside individual cubicles.

This means families, residents, tourists and commuters between North and South Wales with severe disabilities will, for the first time, be able to explore the local area knowing they can rely on a fully accessible, welcoming facility that meets their needs.

Elsewhere, all sites will see disabled facilities improved and redecorated and, where not currently available, baby changing stations will be added.

Modernisation plans include efforts to install solar PV panels where possible, to help reduce energy costs – with water harvesting systems also added to ensure the facilities are more self-sustainable.

This year is the Year of Croeso – or ‘welcome’ – for Visit Wales which aims to celebrate the distinct and varied ways in which people from across the UK and the world can feel welcomed when they holiday in Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

We love to welcome visitors to Wales, with our promise of amazing scenery and experiences. But we also know that getting the basics right is essential, which is why these improvements are so important. Quality infrastructure such as public toilets are vital for accessibility and are essential for allowing us to extend our warm, Welsh welcome to everyone.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, and Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said:

This funding is extremely welcome. We know how important it is for public conveniences to be reliable, accessible and welcoming. This investment will help ensure these toilets are truly fit for purpose and meet the future needs of our communities and visitors to our beautiful county.

This funding was secured through the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, and the works are expected to be complete by the end of March 2026.