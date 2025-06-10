WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Spending Review “key moment” to rebuild Britain and create jobs
- Payrolled employees for May 2025 decreased by 274,000 on the year
- Vacancies of 736,000 are now 59,000 below their position at the start of the pandemic
- Youth unemployment is 12.7%, up from 11.9% a year ago
Commenting on today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show job vacancies and payrolled employees falling, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The government inherited a country in urgent need of repair, and the Spending Review is a key moment in their plan to rebuild Britain and invest in growth. A stronger economy will deliver more secure jobs and new infrastructure spending can directly support employment and training.
“It is also vital we see sustained investment in the services that support people to move into and stay in work, particularly young people who need genuine opportunities to learn and earn as they start their careers.
“A funding boost for the NHS will help people who are being kept out of work due to ill health and problems accessing treatment.
“The Bank of England must do its part too. We need further interest rate cuts soon to ease the pressure on household budgets and to make it more affordable for businesses to invest.”
