Spending Review will help economy continue to strengthen, says TUC

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on yesterday’s (Thursday) ONS figures, showing GDP falling 0.3% in April but rising 0.7% in the three months to April,

“Despite a challenging international context, these figures show the economy continues to strengthen. Improving retail sales show growing consumer confidence and construction growth is also up. As the ONS report, some economic activity was brought forward to March, which has affected today’s overall data.

“The Spending Review has provided an important foundation for future growth. Funding for key infrastructure projects will help deliver industrial revival, and much-needed cash injections will start to fix our public services.