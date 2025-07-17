National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Spending watchdog disclaims government’s accounts again
Last autumn, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Gareth Davies, issued the first ever disclaimed opinion on the Whole of Government Accounts 2022-23, due largely to inadequate assurance over English local authority audits.
- The Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) 2023-24 has been disclaimed by the head of the National Audit Office, for the second successive year
- As for 2022-23, the cause is the lack of audited accounts for English local authorities, with the consequence that there is inadequate assurance over material amounts throughout the WGA
- Only 4% of English Local Authorities were able to produce audited accounts for inclusion in the 2023-24 WGA, in comparison to 10% in 2022-23
A disclaimed opinion is now issued for the 2023-24 WGA, for similar reasons.
The WGA is a vital tool in the management and scrutiny of public spending, as it brings together all public sector assets and liabilities covering more than 10,000 departments, agencies and other government organisations.
However, in England, of the 407 local authorities that should have submitted audited information into the WGA, 167 or 41% didn’t submit data at all. A further 55%, or 224, submitted data based on unaudited accounts. Only 16 or 4% of English local authorities submitted adequate audited data.
By comparison, in 2022-3, 10% of English local authorities submitted reliable data, 46% submitted unaudited data, and 44% didn’t submit any data at all.
Government has published its Local Audit Reform Strategy committing to restoring timely and robust local government audits. Statutory deadlines by which English Local Authority audits must be complete were put in place in the past year, and these should lead to fewer cases of missing data in WGA in future years. But it will take longer for the normal level of audit assurance for English local authorities to be restored.
“The Whole of Government Accounts contains valuable information on public spending and the public sector’s assets and liabilities. It’s essential that the Government’s reforms to the local government audit system in England are effective in restoring timely and robust assurance in that sector so that the accuracy of the UK’s Whole of Government Accounts can be properly assured.
“Even more importantly, local taxpayers in England deserve timely audited accounts from their local council.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report : Whole of Government Accounts 2023-24
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/spending-watchdog-disclaims-governments-accounts-again/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
MoD must address deficiencies in F-35 fighter jet programme to strengthen the UK’s warfighting capability11/07/2025 13:25:00
The combined shortcomings of the global and UK F-35 stealth fighter aircraft programme – including delays, lower-than-expected availability, infrastructure gaps and personnel shortages – are undermining the armed forces’ warfighting capability, although some significant military and economic benefits have been achieved, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Using data analytics to tackle fraud and error could save government billions09/07/2025 14:10:00
Where public bodies have implemented data analytics to tackle fraud and error, they have achieved significant returns on their investment, but savings so far have been modest compared to the amount potentially achievable, concludes a new NAO report.
Spending watchdog disclaims the College of Policing 2023-24 accounts08/07/2025 16:15:00
The Comptroller and Auditor General has disclaimed his audit opinion on the College of Policing 2023-24 financial statements as he was unable to obtain sufficient, and appropriate evidence upon which to form an opinion.
Incentives for future decarbonisation from flagship scheme uncertain01/07/2025 09:15:00
According to a new NAO report, while emissions have fallen in the three sectors covered by the UK’s flagship ‘cap and trade’ scheme, a fall in the price that Scheme participants must pay for emitting carbon could undermine the extent to which it limits future greenhouse gas emissions.
Passenger journeys decline amid uncertainty over commercial viability of local bus services27/06/2025 16:15:00
Bus services in England have not recovered to pre-Covid levels which were already in decline, despite a number of interventions from the Department for Transport (DfT) to try to improve services, a new report from the National Audit Office finds.
Government can release resources and improve accountability by tailoring governance and audit requirements for small public bodies25/06/2025 15:05:00
Small government bodies find it challenging to comply with requirements on how they should be run effectively and find the preparation and audit of their annual reports and accounts increasingly costly and time-consuming, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.1,2
Under-recovered costs of key government services lead to £340 million shortfall in income20/06/2025 16:15:00
Some government bodies have not recovered the costs of providing key services including issuing passports and running the court and tribunal services through the fees they charge to citizens and businesses. This contributed to a revenue shortfall of £340 million in 2023-24, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Improving operational capability is crucial to meet rising demand with stretched resources18/06/2025 13:15:00
With public services under pressure from rising demand and stretched resources, the National Audit Office (NAO) highlights that improving operational delivery is crucial to enhance services and ensure value for taxpayers.
Cabinet office must improve customer experience in civil service pension scheme16/06/2025 14:15:00
Cabinet Office’s contract with MyCSP, the current administrator of the Civil Service Pension Scheme, has not always effectively addressed when performance has fallen below agreed customer service levels, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report outlines.