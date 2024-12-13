National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Spending watchdog finds chargepoint rollout on track, but several hurdles remain
Public electric vehicle chargepoint installations are currently on track to meet the minimum 300,000 needed across the UK by 2030, but government faces challenges to address the location of chargepoints, their accessibility and wider barriers such as planning rules, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report
- The number of public electric vehicle chargepoint installations is currently on track to meet the 300,000 that government estimates is the minimum needed across the UK by 2030.
- However, more needs to be done to ensure that there is adequate chargepoint coverage outside London and the South-East and that the rollout meets the needs of drivers with disabilities.
- There are also wider barriers to chargepoint installation that are hindering progress, such as the cost and time needed to receive planning permissions and electricity grid connections.
As of July 2024, 64,632 electric vehicle chargepoints had been installed. This is in line with projections made by the Department for Transport (DfT), through the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV), a team working across government supporting the transition away from petrol and diesel. DfT anticipates that its local chargepoint programme and continued growth in private installations will support the trajectory needed to reach 300,000 by 2030.
While the overall number of chargepoint installations is on track, the estimate does not account for where chargepoints should be installed. This has created a regional divide2; 44% of public chargepoints in the UK have been installed in London and the South-East, while only 15% of chargepoints in England are in rural areas. London has more chargepoints installed per capita than any other region.
DfT established the local electric vehicle infrastructure (LEVI) programme to support local authorities in rolling out chargepoints: a £450 million fund running between 2022-23 and March 2025. Through LEVI, DFT is supporting more local authorities to install chargepoints, and currently forecasts the programme will install of at least 100,000 chargepoints. But the programme has faced delays, owing to local authority plans taking longer to develop than DfT expected and an established procurement route proving no longer feasible. Consequently, local authorities may need further government support beyond the current programme end date.
The location of chargepoints is also an issue along the strategic road network: motorways and major A-roads. Whilst the number of rapid and ultra-rapid chargepoints installed along the strategic road network has exceeded DfT’s expectations, there are stretches of A-roads which don’t have sufficient chargepoints. In 2020, the government announced an aim for six ultra-rapid chargepoints at every motorway service area in England by 2023, anticipating that the private sector would be able to achieve this. As of July 2024, 62% of service areas have met this.
The UK’s chargepoint rollout is being hindered because it is slower and more expensive than it needs to be for chargepoint operators to get planning permissions and electricity grid connections. In response, government is working with stakeholders to streamline planning and connection processes where possible, and is considering more fundamental reform, including looking at rules around highway consents and gaining landowner permissions for development.
Consumers have numerous concerns over using public chargepoints, which government has put in place regulation to address. These concerns include complexity in using chargepoints, with operators having different ways to pay; pricing being unclear or unduly expensive; and malfunctioning or inoperative chargepoints. It is still too early to say whether OZEV’s regulatory intervention has helped, as many of its requirements only came into force from November 2024.
Drivers with disabilities have been left behind in the rollout to date; many chargepoints – and their surrounding environments – have features that make them inaccessible. These include chargepoints placed on kerbs, with nearby obstructions, or those closely spaced together, presenting difficulties for wheelchair users. DfT said in its 2018 inclusive transport strategy that the Equality Act 2010 was applicable to the provision of chargepoints, and co-sponsored the creation of a standard which specifies minimum requirements for chargepoint accessibility. However, industry and local authorities have reported further clarity is needed on compliance with this standard, and DfT has established a technical group to address these issues.
“Government’s estimate of the 300,000 public electric vehicle chargepoints needed by 2030 appears achievable, although there is more to do to ensure adequate coverage in all parts of the country. Government is using regulation to improve the user experience of public chargepoints and needs to address access for people with disabilities.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report : Public chargepoints for electric vehicles
Notes for editors
A key way to encourage drivers to use electric vehicles is to provide public chargepoints. While most electric car owners have driveways or garages where they can install a chargepoint for their private use, many people do not have this option, and will need to rely on public chargepoints. Long distance journeys may also require access to public chargepoints. To give drivers confidence to switch to electric vehicles, these chargepoints need to be installed in sufficient numbers and at key locations. This may not happen at the pace and in the locations needed without government intervention.
- DfT currently estimates that the demand for public chargepoints in 2030 will be in the range of 250,000 to 550,000. It had previously estimated a range of 280,000 to 720,000. DfT will need to continue to update the likely range to determine if the number of installations is on track.
- DfT has designed its current programmes to help address regional differences but has no specific targets for how public chargepoints should be distributed across different regions and across urban and rural areas.
- At present, chargepoints operators need to receive licence to install a chargepoint on the public highway, requiring additional time and cost to secure as these are needed for each site. DfT is considering including them in the streamlined permits regime available to utilities operators.
- Where electricity infrastructure goes through private land, permission from the landowner is needed. The process for securing this can be complicated and can take nine to 18 months where a landowner does not co-operate. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told us it intends to consult on changes to improve the clarity and speed of the process.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/spending-watchdog-finds-chargepoint-rollout-on-track-but-several-hurdles-remain/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Carer’s Allowance overpayment debt reaches £250 million11/12/2024 15:15:00
The total amount of outstanding Carer’s Allowance overpayment debt rose to £251.7 million in 2023-24, increasing from £150.2 million in 2018-19. Over the same period, the number of new overpayment cases identified each year fluctuated between 32,500 and 60,800, according to a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).
Prison expansion plan was ‘unrealistic and not prioritised’ – NAO04/12/2024 16:15:00
The prison capacity crisis is the result of previous governments’ failure to ensure that the number of prison places was aligned with criminal justice policies such as sentencing and police numbers. Coupled with delays in the current expansion plans, this has led to a reactive and expensive approach that will not meet future demand or deliver value for money in the long-term, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Dental recovery plan unlikely to deliver target of 1.5m additional treatments28/11/2024 10:15:00
The dental recovery plan, launched in February 2024 with the aim that “everyone who needs to see a dentist will be able to,” is unlikely deliver an additional 1.5 million treatments by March 2025, which even if achieved would still mean 2.6 million fewer treatments compared to six years ago, according to a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).
Spending watchdog disclaims government’s accounts for the first time27/11/2024 10:15:00
Backlogs in firms’ audits of England’s 426 local authorities have led to the National Audit Office (NAO) disclaiming the 2022-23 WGA for the first time.
Systems for managing conflicts of interest in the civil service not being implemented consistently22/11/2024 15:20:00
Gaps in how public bodies manage conflicts of interest among staff pose a risk to government’s ability to perform its functions objectively, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
BBC’s main commercial arm meets financial targets to grow business but faces challenges long-term20/11/2024 12:05:00
BBC Studios, the BBC’s main commercial arm, has returned £1.9 billion to the BBC by substantially growing its income and profits – reaching £1.8 billion and £202 million in 2023-24 – but needs to continue to evolve in a dynamic market to meet ambitious growth plans, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found.
Purchase of the Northeye site for asylum accommodation did not meet minimum standards15/11/2024 16:15:00
The Home Office’s quick acquisition of a new site for asylum accommodation, to meet government’s priority at the time to end the use of hotels for that purpose, led to it cutting corners and paying more than it needed to, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Energy bills support schemes ‘undoubtedly successful at protecting majority of consumers’14/11/2024 15:15:00
Energy bills support successfully protected many people and businesses during 2022 and 2023 from rising energy prices, at a cost of £44 billion – two thirds lower than the original estimate of £139 billion – a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found
Spending watchdog warns system for preventing cardiovascular disease isn’t working effectively14/11/2024 10:05:00
The NAO is today recommending a review of how NHS Health Checks are provided in England to help prevent cases of CVD that affects millions of people and costs the economy tens of billions pounds each year.