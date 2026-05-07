Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
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Spinning out measurement tech to support advanced manufacturing
NPL spun out K3 Metrology to commercialise Metralis – a real-time, traceable measurement technology for advanced manufacturing – with support from the GOTT.
Background
The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) develops world‑leading measurement science that underpins confidence in manufacturing, trade and innovation across the UK economy. One challenge in advanced manufacturing is how to accurately measure large and complex structures during production, rather than as an end stage activity.
Metralis was developed at NPL to address this challenge. The technology enables accurate, real-time measurement of large‑scale components, helping manufacturers assess and correct performance as products are being built.
While the technology was technically proven, NPL needed a way to bring Metralis to market at scale while continuing to deliver public benefit.
Knowledge Asset solution
To commercialise Metralis, NPL created a spinout company, K3 Metrology Ltd (K3M), accelerated to market through its internal Spinout Framework. The framework sets out a structured five‑stage pathway from idea development to company formation, providing clarity on governance, decision‑making, equity and licensing arrangements.
K3M was the first spinout to be evaluated and approved via the full framework. This allowed NPL to test its approach against a live project, helping to refine processes and provide confidence to researchers and founders involved.
K3M now commercialises Metralis as a real‑time metrology platform for advanced manufacturing. The system is designed to be self‑calibrating and to provide high‑precision, traceable measurement data throughout production.
Who this helps
Metralis supports manufacturers operating in sectors where measurement accuracy and traceability are essential, such as aerospace and other advanced manufacturing environments.
For public sector organisations, the case demonstrates how a structured spinout approach can help translate platform technologies into market‑ready solutions while maintaining alignment with organisational missions and public value.
Funding
NPL was awarded grant funding from The Government Office for Technology Transfer’s (GOTT’s) Knowledge Asset Grant Fund.
GOTT’s role
The Government Office for Technology Transfer (GOTT) supported the spinout through grant funding to help develop a working prototype, alongside commercialisation advice e.g helping NPL to map the route for this technology to reach the market and support with investor engagement.
This support package helped de‑risk early development and strengthen the case for external investment, enabling Metralis to be taken to the market in a way that delivers ongoing public benefit.
Quote from NPL
We certainly wouldn’t be here today if we hadn’t had GOTT support, that’s for sure. GOTT funding was crucial in enabling us to bring Metralis to market.
Phil Cooper, Technology Transfer Leader, NPL
Next steps
With a £2.75m seed investment raised in March 2026, K3M is now in a position to complete product development, grow the team at their base in North Wales and build early commercial proof points.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/spinning-out-measurement-tech-to-support-advanced-manufacturing
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