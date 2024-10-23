Sport and physical activity generates over £100 billion in social value

Our updated research shows that improved health from participation in sport and physical activity relieves pressure on the NHS through £10.5 billion a year in health and social care savings.

The annual social value of community sport and physical activity is £107.2 billion, our new research calculates.

The value is made up of £96.7 billion in annual wellbeing value for adults, children and young people taking part and volunteering in sport and physical activity – and a further £10.5 billion in wider savings to the health and social care system a year.

This relieves pressure on the NHS through the prevention of illness, reduced mental health service usage, fewer GP visits and a reduced need for informal (unpaid) care.

Through in-depth analysis of our Active Lives data, plus reviewing wider evidence for the health benefits of being active (including the costs associated with the treatment and care of illness and poor health), the research reveals the profound social and economic benefits of sport and physical activity for communities across England.

We undertook the research in partnership with social value advisors State of Life, Sheffield Hallam University and Manchester Metropolitan University, and you can download a report summarising the findings below or on our dedicated social value webpage.

