Sport England adult inactivity research - LGA statement
Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the LGA Culture, Tourism & Sport Board responded to research from Sport England which found that more than a third of adults living in the country’s most deprived areas are not getting enough physical activity
“Taking a preventative approach to spending decisions can lead to sustainable improvements to health, wellbeing and prosperity. This new research shows the need to take a long-term approach which encourages physical activity in adults and reduces the burden on health services further down the line.
“As councils have had to shift spending to meet the growing costs of statutory services, we have seen a significant reduction in early intervention funding to balance budgets. It is clear that Sport England cannot plug the gap left by local government funding shortages with councils in England facing a funding gap of more than £8 billion by 2028/29.
“We want to see a preventative approach developed across all public services. It is vital that the Government also takes action in the Spending Review to put council funding on a sustainable footing and ensure that they can continue to deliver a wide range of services to their communities.”
