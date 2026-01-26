Sport unites with government for national campaign to tackle male isolation

‘Team Up: Because everyone deserves a team behind them’.

Jonny Wilkinson, Jacob Bethell, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler back Government’s Team Up campaign to tackle male loneliness using the power of sport

One in four boys and young men say they feel lonely sometimes, often or always

Major sports organisations from football, rugby, tennis and cricket are part of the week-long campaign running until 1 February

Rugby icon Jonny Wilkinson, Ashes centurion Jacob Bethell and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler are among the sports stars throwing their support behind the Government’s ‘Team Up’ campaign, which launches today to tackle the male loneliness crisis.

With one in four boys and young men aged 11-24 saying they feel lonely at least some of the time, Team Up aims to show how sport can help them find safe, welcoming spaces to make friends, build support networks, and feel part of a community.

Boxing champion Conor Benn, four-time Winter Olympian Dave Ryding and former darts world champion Luke Humphries are also backing the week-long campaign, which is supported by the Premier League, EFL, Rugby Football League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Lawn Tennis Association, Parkrun and men’s charity Movember.

People across the country will be able to get involved through a wide range of initiatives on offer at local clubs, with details available on the new Team Up website. The Government has also partnered with fitness app Runna to give people the chance to join the movement with a free Team Up trial, which offers personalised training plans to experienced runners and complete newcomers alike.

From Arsenal’s matchday mental health drop-ins for fans as part of the Premier League’s Together Against Suicide iniative, to the Rugby Football League’s PaCE programme helping promising players grow off the field, to all 72 EFL clubs promoting the Scan To Smile iniative to combat loneliness and the January blues, Team Up will shine a light on the incredible work going on across sport to support boys and young men.

Ministers are deeply concerned that without positive spaces, young men are vulnerable to isolation, poor mental health, and negative influences found in the digital world. Already, the Government is investing £400 million in grassroots facilities to make the benefits of sport truly accessible to all, as well as £500 million to improve youth centres and services as part of the first-in-a-generation National Youth Strategy.

After leading a roundtable of clubs, leagues and governing bodies last summer, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy pledged to unite sport to raise awareness and promote the vast array of programmes and projects, support and services doing great work in communities all over the country.

Now, the Culture Secretary is urging the country’s leading sports organisations to come together to tackle the male loneliness crisis, promote social connection, and highlight support for men’s mental health as part of a new government drive later this month.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

Too many of our young men are facing loneliness and struggle in silence, not sure where to turn. This has a serious impact on their mental health and on the communities we all share. By coming together we can use the power of sport to reach young men, hold on to them, provide them with positive activities and support them with their mental health. Through local clubs, programmes, and support networks, we can challenge the stigma and show young men that there is a whole community behind them.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

Every local team, club session and shared game can be an opportunity for young men to build connections and feel included. Initiatives like Team Up show how sport can create a welcoming environment where friendships take root, confidence grows, and nobody is left on the sidelines.

Former England rugby union international Jonny Wilkinson said:

It’s definitely not wrong to feel isolated - to feel lonely, on your own, challenged, stressed, to feel all those kind of things. It sure can be tough, but it’s definitely not out of the ordinary. I’m supporting this campaign because of the power of sport, the power of activity, of getting together with other like-minded people. The power of sharing, letting go, being able to experience that connection with people. Coming together through sport is a special thing and it can change lives.

England cricketer Jacob Bethell said:

Cricket gave me a place to belong. Being part of a team teaches you that you matter, that your voice counts, and that you’re stronger together than on your own. That’s why I’m supporting the Team Up campaign and would encourage anyone to get down to their local cricket club and find their team.

2024 PDC World Darts Champion, Luke Humphries said:

I’ve seen first-hand how important connection and community are within darts. Whether you’re playing, watching, or supporting, feeling part of something can have a really positive effect on wellbeing.

The statistic that 1 in 4 young men and boys feel lonely at least sometimes is sourced from the Sport England 2024/25 Children and Young People Active Lives Survey and DCMS 2024/25 Community Life Survey, which found that:

25% boys aged 11-16 feel lonely sometimes, always or often (Sport England)

27% of men aged 16-24 feel lonely sometimes, always or often (DCMS)

Additional quotes

Clare Sumner, Premier League Chief Policy and Social Impact Officer, said:

Football is more than a game. It’s a way for people to connect, make new friends and support their own physical and mental wellbeing. We are supporting Team Up to help tackle loneliness and ensure that young people across the country, especially boys, are aware of the opportunities available to them through football clubs.

British Professional Boxer, Conor Benn said:

As boxers, we might be alone when we step into the ring - but none of us succeed without a whole team behind us outside it. Sport and the camaraderie built in the gym have the power to transform lives. They give young men a sense of purpose, build confidence and resilience, and offer them a place where they feel they belong.

Director of Men’s Health (Europe) at Movember, Tracy Herd said:

We’re delighted to be supporting Team Up Week and working alongside DCMS and partners across sport to highlight the role physical activity can play in supporting young men’s mental health. As set out in the Men’s Health Strategy, tackling isolation and strengthening social connection is vital. Our Ahead of the Game programme uses sport to build confidence, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging among young men, and this week is a valuable opportunity to showcase how existing programmes can help reduce loneliness.”

Four-time Winter Olympian Dave Ryding said:

Sport has always been my life, and a huge part of sport is the connection and communities you build along the way. You train alongside people who are all pushing to be the best they can be, and that builds a real sense of belonging. Being part of a team like that — even in an individual sport — gives you perspective and keeps you grounded.

EFL Director of Community Debbie Cook said:

Team Up demonstrates the real impact that’s possible when we meet young men in the places and spaces that matter to them. There can be no doubt that environments linked to football are as powerful as any. Across the country, EFL Football Club charities are using their trusted role at the heart of local communities to engage young men, providing support that strengthens confidence and builds connection, so they feel supported, motivated, and able to thrive.

parkrun Global CEO Elizabeth Duggan said:

At parkrun, we see every weekend how regular physical activity and human connection can positively impact people’s mental wellbeing. As a charity, we’re proud to provide safe and inclusive spaces at our parkrun and junior parkrun events, where people feel welcome and less alone, whether they are walking, running, volunteering or spectating. We welcome the Team Up campaign and recognise the vital role that community plays in tackling social isolation.

Rugby Football League interim CEO Abi Ekoku:

Rugby League is acutely aware of the positive impact it can have on the mental and physical health, and sense of purpose, of young men within a changing society. As a major spectator sport, we are rooted in the communities we serve and The RFL is delighted to support the Team Up campaign, which strongly reflects our core values as an organisation. The Team Up goal of creating a sense of belonging and empowering of people through the incredible communities that surround us is a powerful reinforcement of the positive role that Rugby League and sport in general plays in bringing young men together to strengthen wellbeing and tackle isolation. The 2026 RFL Champion Schools competitions and the England PaCE programme have once again showcased an extraordinary level of interest and enthusiasm for Rugby League from young boys and men across the country. We want to ensure this continues.

Fight For Peace CEO Lee Hemmings said: