Sports Governance Academy to continue for five years

The support hub launched in 2020 and provides the sport and physical activity sector with resources to establish a framework for effective and fair decision making.

The Sports Governance Academy (SGA) will continue for another five years after we combined with the home nations sports councils to award them a long-term investment of £1.8 million. Delivered by the Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGIUKI), the SGA is a governance support hub for the sport and physical sector, allowing organisations access to resources and expertise to upskill themselves, and those they work for. This support from us, UK Sport, sportscotland, Sport Wales and Sport Northern Ireland has confirmed the continuation of the SGA until December 2027 and it underlines our commitment to helping organisations become more transparent, diverse and inclusive, as well as promoting high standards of accountability and integrity.

Jeanette Bain-Burnett, our director of policy and integrity, is excited to see the next phase of the SGA come to fruition.

“We are delighted to see all the Sports Councils coming together to support the continued work being delivered by the Sports Governance Academy,” she said.

“With all the sports councils joining forces for the first time, there is now a unified view from the sports councils on where organisations in the sector can go for governance support.

“At a time when there are lots of issues being raised about governance in the sector, our continued investment into the SGA is critical to us helping support the sector to strengthen approaches to governance so that more people have a safe, inclusive and welcoming experience in sport.”

The SGA was created and delivered by CGIUKI following a three-year award made in December 2019.

It’s based around three pillars of learning, knowledge and community, and helps everyone leading, working and volunteering in sport organisations to achieve their goals by establishing a framework for effective and fair decision making.

And this renewed investment will allow the CGIUKI to add new elements to the SGA, including new courses, a re-designed website, more integrated professional development opportunities, a peer-to-peer mentoring scheme and a modular approach to gaining the governance qualification.

