Sport England
|Printable version
Sports Governance Academy to continue for five years
The support hub launched in 2020 and provides the sport and physical activity sector with resources to establish a framework for effective and fair decision making.
The Sports Governance Academy (SGA) will continue for another five years after we combined with the home nations sports councils to award them a long-term investment of £1.8 million.
Delivered by the Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGIUKI), the SGA is a governance support hub for the sport and physical sector, allowing organisations access to resources and expertise to upskill themselves, and those they work for.
This support from us, UK Sport, sportscotland, Sport Wales and Sport Northern Ireland has confirmed the continuation of the SGA until December 2027 and it underlines our commitment to helping organisations become more transparent, diverse and inclusive, as well as promoting high standards of accountability and integrity.
Jeanette Bain-Burnett, our director of policy and integrity, is excited to see the next phase of the SGA come to fruition.
“We are delighted to see all the Sports Councils coming together to support the continued work being delivered by the Sports Governance Academy,” she said.
“With all the sports councils joining forces for the first time, there is now a unified view from the sports councils on where organisations in the sector can go for governance support.
“At a time when there are lots of issues being raised about governance in the sector, our continued investment into the SGA is critical to us helping support the sector to strengthen approaches to governance so that more people have a safe, inclusive and welcoming experience in sport.”
The SGA was created and delivered by CGIUKI following a three-year award made in December 2019.
It’s based around three pillars of learning, knowledge and community, and helps everyone leading, working and volunteering in sport organisations to achieve their goals by establishing a framework for effective and fair decision making.
And this renewed investment will allow the CGIUKI to add new elements to the SGA, including new courses, a re-designed website, more integrated professional development opportunities, a peer-to-peer mentoring scheme and a modular approach to gaining the governance qualification.
“With all the sports councils joining forces for the first time, there is now a unified view from the sports councils on where organisations in the sector can go for governance support."
Jeanette Bain-Burnett
Executive director of policy and integrity, Sport England
Networking events and regular forums will also allow those gaining their qualification with the SGA to connect as a community, supporting one another within the sector.
We know that embracing good governance is key to building a diverse and inclusive sector where those taking part do so in a safe and positive environment, and the CGIUKI chief executive officer Sara Drake is pleased to be building on the good work of the past three years.
“We are excited to be extending this unique partnership, and the opportunity it provides to offer the benefits of better governance practice to sports organisations across the United Kingdom and Ireland,” she said.
“The sector has truly embraced the SGA since its launch in February 2020 and has demonstrated a considerable appetite for governance development.
“We believe that effective governance delivers better decision making and incorporates the benefits of diversity and inclusion.
“Encouraging effective and accountable leadership will help underpin a trusted, vibrant sports sector where talent can flourish at every level.”
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news/sports-governance-academy-continue-five-years
Latest News from
Sport England
Sharing knowledge at international women's conference21/11/2022 13:05:00
Three members of our organisation attended the International Working Group on Women and Sport conference in New Zealand.
Eloise Moller crowned This Girl Can Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year18/11/2022 13:05:00
The prize recognised her work at the charity Single Homeless Project.
Pre- and postnatal exercise programmes launched10/11/2022 15:25:00
The Couch to Fitness programmes are the first of their kind to be endorsed by the Active Pregnancy Foundation
Five funded athletes nominated for prestigious award09/11/2022 16:10:00
SportsAid's One-to-Watch award celebrates the best of young British sporting talent.
Community groups awarded sports equipment from Birmingham 202209/11/2022 14:15:00
We’re working to ensure the Commonwealth Games is leaving a lasting impact by supporting physical activity in West Midlands communities.
We Are Undefeatable tackles the winter blues with activity27/10/2022 11:25:00
The campaign's Move to Your Mood videos are being bolstered with tips to stay active as the darkness creeps in and the temperatures drop.
Vote for your grassroots sportswoman of the year26/10/2022 12:25:00
The award is part of the Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year awards and voting closes on Thursday, November 10.
Parliamentary support for Uniting the Movement19/10/2022 10:05:00
Our strategy’s ambition to tackle inequalities so more people can enjoy the benefits of playing sport and being physically active has been backed in Parliament.