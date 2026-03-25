Sports stars say ‘Enough’ to violence against women and girls

Sports stars Chloe Kelly, Conor Benn, and Dan Burn lend support to the ‘Enough’ campaign as government drives forward on mission to halve abuse in a decade.

Some of the country’s highest profile sports stars have joined forces with the government’s Enough campaign to tackle violence against women and girls.

To raise awareness of abusive behaviour, stars including Arsenal footballer Chloe Kelly, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn and boxing star Conor Benn are featured in a brand-new social content series produced with Sky Media and planned and activated by MG OMD (part of Omnicom Media). This series aims to help the public recognise behaviours that are abusive and cross the line.

Major UK brands including TSB and the Night Time Industries Association will be helping to bring the message into homes, workplaces and high streets that women and girls should be free to live without fear of violence or abuse. This news comes as the government drives forward on its unprecedented mission to halve these crimes in a decade following the publication of its landmark Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy in December.

With a shocking 5.1 million victims of domestic abuse, stalking or sexual assault last year and more than 200,000 sexual offences and over 800,000 domestic abuse related offences recorded by the police in 2025, it is vital to do more to raise awareness of abuse and to ensure those who cause harm are encouraged to recognise, question, and change their behaviour.

That’s why the Enough campaign aims to reach audiences across social media, workplaces, and public transport to increase public recognition of abusive behaviours and encourage self‑reflection among perpetrators. By combining powerful creative content with partnerships across sport, business and community organisations, the campaign looks to drive real world action to change behaviours and to make a genuine difference in the lives of women and girls.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips MP, recently said:

This government is on a mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. To succeed, we must drive change in every arena of our society, including sport. That’s why, through the Enough campaign, we are working with some of the biggest names in sport to change the conversation in homes, schools, and communities across the country. To end the cycle of violence that’s become normal in the lives of so many. But we will not stop there. We will deploy the full power of the state to make this country safe for women and girls.

Claudia Hellier, Partnerships Manager at MG OMD, recently said:

This campaign is about meeting people where they are, and sport is one of the few spaces that cuts across age, background, and geography. By partnering with Sky Media and working with athletes who carry real credibility with our young male audience, we were able to give the ‘Enough’ message the scale, resonance and visibility it deserves. It’s been an important collaboration between Sky Media, Home Office and MG OMD teams and is the kind of work that reminds you why media strategy, done with intention, can make a real difference.

Kate Osiadacz, Head of Responsible Business, TSB, recently said:

Domestic and economic abuse continues to devastate lives across the country – so the government’s campaign to raise awareness of this crime is entirely welcome. Businesses have a key role to play too – and we’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact support such as flee funds and safe spaces provide to victim-survivors in moments of crisis.

Michael Kill, CEO of Night Time Industries Association, recently said:

Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, and the Night Time Industries Association strongly welcomes the Home Office’s campaign addressing this critical issue. The night-time economy should be a space for culture, connection and enjoyment, and this campaign sends a clear message to perpetrators: abusive behaviour will not be tolerated. Across our sector, venues are already investing in staff training, bystander intervention, reporting processes and strong partnerships with police and local authorities. This campaign helps amplify those efforts, reinforces shared responsibility, and encourages safe, respectful behaviour in public spaces. Tackling VAWG requires sustained commitment, cultural change and collaboration. Campaigns like this empower individuals to intervene safely, challenge harmful attitudes, and make it clear that perpetrators, not victims, are accountable.

The government is making progress on tackling violence against women and girls through a series of policies that strengthen protection, pursue dangerous offenders, and support victims. Our cross‑government Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy deploys the full power of the state to safeguard women and girls.

This includes strengthening victims’ rights, introducing independent legal advisers for rape victims, embedding domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms under Raneem’s Law, rolling out domestic abuse protection orders, and enhancing measures to target and monitor stalking perpetrators. The government is also investing £53 million in the Drive Project to disrupt the behaviour of high‑harm domestic abuse offenders.

This all forms a key part of the government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls in 10 years.