Spotlight on social care as independent reviewer appointed

Fresh look at inspection and regulation of social care.

A leading public policy expert has been appointed to conduct an independent review of the way social care is regulated.

Dame Sue Bruce – who has been the Chief Executive of three councils – will oversee the Independent Review of Inspection Scrutiny and Regulation, which will draw on the knowledge of people with first-hand experience of care services to ensure they meet people’s needs. She will chair the review, supported by Stuart Currie, former CoSLA Health and Social Care spokesperson.

This is in line with the findings of the Independent Review of Adult Social Care (IRASC), which recommended a more flexible approach to inspection and regulation.

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart recently said:

“We want to end the postcode lottery of care and build a National Care Service that best serves the people that will use and work in it. “It’s vitally important that we take the excellent work I know is happening every day and roll that out right across Scotland in a formal way. “I am very pleased Dame Sue Bruce can bring her wealth of experience in public administration to offer a fresh perspective on how we can maintain these standards.”

BACKGROUND

The Independent Review of Scrutiny and Regulation of Adult Social Care

Easy read version

Dame Susan Bruce has extensive experience in the required fields following a career spanning more than 40 years, including in her roles as Chief Executive of the City of Edinburgh Council, Aberdeen City Council and East Dunbartonshire Council.

Currently the Care Inspectorate, the Scottish Social Services Council and Healthcare Improvement Scotland are organisations primarily responsible for ensuring assuring consistent and high standards of social care support services. This is not a review of those organisations but rather how regulation and inspection can best support improved outcomes for people and ensure there is a system that meets the needs of the National Care Service (NCS).