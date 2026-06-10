Spotlight on... Seema Walker

This week we chat to Seema Walker, Student Services Manager in the Institute of Education (IOE). Read about her passion for enhancing the student experience and ensuring students feel supported at UCL, and discover why a quiet life doesn't stop her from seeking adventure.

What is your role and what does it involve? What impact do you hope to make?

As Student Services Manager within the Academic Programmes Office at IOE, I oversee student facing services and operational support that help shape the day to day student experience. A big part of my role involves improving processes, solving problems, and working across teams to make sure students feel supported throughout their time at UCL.

I hope the impact I make is reflected in how students experience our services and support during their time at university.

How long have you been at UCL and what was your previous role?

I’ve worked at UCL for five years in total across teaching and learning, student support, and student services roles. Between 2024–2025, I took just over a year away from UCL to undertake an interim leadership development opportunity at another higher education institution, where I worked as Head of Education Strategy & Student Experience.

Tell us about a project you are working on now which is top of your to-do list.

I’m currently working on redesigning the IOE Student Helpdesk to create a more effective and student focused service for the wider IOE community. Planning for the 2026/27 student induction experience is also a major focus at the moment.

What working achievement or initiative are you most proud of?

The relationships I’ve built and the people I’ve been able to support along the way.

What are you most excited about in 2026, UCL's bicentennial year?

It feels like a unique opportunity to reflect on how much UCL has evolved over the past 200 years, while also thinking about where it’s heading next. I’m particularly interested in seeing how student experience and support continue developing across the university.

What’s a small habit or ritual that helps you stay grounded at work?

I try to create small moments of calm during busy days, whether that’s taking a short walk, listening to classical music while working, or playing a quick game of online chess or scrabble to reset for a few minutes.

I also value maintaining a healthy separation between work and personal life, which helps me stay focused and present during the working day.

Who would be your dream dinner guests?

Roman philosopher Marcus Aurelius for the wisdom, British author Stuart Wilde for his perspective on life and spirituality, and Italian classical pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi to provide the soundtrack to the evening.

What is your favourite book, film, and music album?

Favourite book: Power vs. Force by David Hawkins. It has challenged the way I think about consciousness and human behaviour.

Favourite film: Apocalypto. Intense, visually powerful, and ultimately about resilience and survival.

Favourite music album: Three Worlds: Music From Woolf Works by Max Richter. The kind of music that makes you stop and reflect.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Trust your instincts more.

What’s one thing most people don’t know about your life outside of work?

Although I value a quiet, private life, I’m actually quite adventurous outside of work. I enjoy activities such as hiking, jet-skiing, scuba diving, horse riding, and rock climbing; with parasailing and perhaps even skydiving next on my list!

Where do you go (physically or mentally) when you need to recharge? What's your favourite place?

Anywhere close to nature, whether that’s the sea, the countryside, or simply somewhere quiet with greenery and open space. Although, watching the sunrise on Miami Beach in Florida is probably one of my favourite moments of peace and reflection. Music and reading also help me switch off.