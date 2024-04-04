Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Spread betting deal raises competition concerns
The deal seeks to combine the only 2 licensed sports spread betting operators in the UK market.
Last year, Spreadex acquired the ‘business to consumer’ arm of Sporting Index from Sporting Group Holding Limited (Sporting Group). Spreadex and Sporting Index provide both online fixed odds betting services and online sports spread betting services to customers based in the UK. Spreadex is also active in financial spread betting and casino betting.
Sports spread betting involves betting above or below a range of outcomes rather than standard ‘win or lose’ outcomes offered by fixed-odds betting. The more ‘correct’ a customer is, the more money they stand to win, and the more ‘wrong’ they are the more they stand to lose.
The Competition and Market Authority’s (CMA) Phase 1 investigation focused on the online sports spread betting market, where Spreadex and Sporting Index are the only licensed providers in the UK.
The CMA found that the deal may have created a monopoly by removing the only other licensed UK sports spread betting provider. As part of the investigation, Spreadex and Sporting Index suggested they would be constrained by fixed odds betting providers after the merger, but the CMA has not received sufficient evidence to support this.
Having assessed the evidence, the CMA believes the merger could substantially lessen competition in the supply of licensed online sports spread betting services in the UK. Without a competitor, the incentive for Spreadex to offer competitive odds for customers could be lost.
Naomi Burgoyne, Phase 1 decision maker for this case at the CMA, said:
We believe that this deal could remove competition for sports spread betting services and give Spreadex a monopoly in this market. It is important that customers can rely on competition in the market to keep odds competitive.
Spreadex now has 5 working days to resolve our concerns. If they are unable to do so, the merger will be referred to a more in-depth investigation.
Both Spreadex and Sporting Index now have 5 working days to respond with meaningful solutions to the CMA, otherwise the deal will be referred to a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
More information can be found on the Spreadex / Sporting Index case page.
Notes to Editors
- The CMA launched its formal Phase 1 investigation in February 2024. This review is designed to identify whether the deal may lead to a ‘substantial lessening of competition’ – focusing on the potential impact on consumers and businesses in the UK – and therefore requires an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation. Phase 2 investigations last 24 weeks (extendable by up to 8 weeks in certain circumstances) and allow an independent panel of experts to probe in more depth initial concerns identified at Phase 1.
- Sporting Group Holding Limited (Sporting Group) is a subsidiary of La Française des Jeux (FDJ). FDJ has retained ownership of Sporting Group which includes sports betting technology and trading service provider Sporting Solutions.
- Sporting Index and Spreadex are the only 2 licensed operators of sports spread betting in the UK.
- For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office on 020 3738 6460 or press@cma.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/spread-betting-deal-raises-competition-concerns
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
High fuel margins ‘concerning’ CMA finds28/03/2024 16:15:00
The CMA’s latest monitoring report on road fuel shows that prices at the pump have risen since late January, accompanied by above average margins and spreads.
High fuel margins ‘concerning’ CMA finds28/03/2024 12:20:00
The CMA’s latest monitoring report on road fuel shows that prices at the pump have risen since late January, accompanied by above average margins and spreads.
Green claims: CMA secures landmark changes from ASOS, Boohoo and Asda27/03/2024 12:05:00
Following CMA action, millions of consumers can now expect to see accurate and clear green claims when shopping for fashion items with ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda.
Vodafone / Three deal could leave consumers and businesses worse off22/03/2024 16:20:00
The deal, which seeks to combine 2 of the 4 UK mobile network operators, could lead to higher prices for customers and affect investment in UK mobile networks.
UK businesses continue to adapt to changes in UK internal market20/03/2024 16:10:00
OIM report suggests trade between UK nations is not a challenge for most, while policy design can minimise disruption.
CMA sets out plan to help people, businesses, and the economy as it approaches 10th year in action15/03/2024 09:20:00
After extensive engagement, the CMA has published its Annual Plan for 2024 to 2025.
CMA frees hundreds more leaseholders from costly contract terms13/03/2024 12:20:00
Over 500 households freed from problematic ground rent terms after further CMA intervention.
CMA identifies multiple concerns in vets market12/03/2024 12:05:00
The CMA has today published its main concerns following an initial review into the veterinary sector.