Spreading the word about the value of address and street data
Detailed, accurate addressing has the power to transform society. In all kinds of ways, that information – in the form of precise geospatial address and street data – has immense value for central and local government, for businesses, and for national infrastructure too.
GeoPlace is amplifying this message loudly over the next few months at a host of diverse events. We'll be sharing the proven benefits of using address and street data.
- On 14th October, we'll be taking part in Digital Leaders Week. Marisa Hayes will be demonstrating how address and street data becomes pivotal to a broad cross-section of digital transformation work in her talk, ‘Unlocking Digital Transformation: The Power of Accurate Customer Address Data'
- On 16th and 17th October, we’ll be in the local government arena at Highways UK, focusing on the National Street Gazetteer (NSG), our DataVia API, and the role of address and street data in helping to improve street works. We’re looking forward to discussing with attendees how to improve traffic flow and Keep Streets Moving
- On 18th October, GeoPlace’s MD, Nick Chapallaz will be speaking at UKA’s AI & Data4Good 2024 event. The session focuses on how to unlock the power of trusted AI and data. Nick will examine questions such as; why aren’t key data registers uniformly used across the public sector? Do they need to be? Should they be mandated? And if so, who by? Register free of charge and join the discussion.
- We'll also be speaking in the Innovation Zone at this year’s LGA conference, on 22nd - 24th October in Harrogate. Budgets are getting tighter for everyone, so we'll demonstrate how some local authorities are now achieving £millions in efficiency savings by making better use of address and street data. You can find out a little more about what we’ll be discussing here.
At the LGA conference, we'll be demonstrating the other benefits of integrating Unique Property Reference Numbers (UPRNs) and Unique Street Reference Numbers (USRNs) across wider council systems. Every local authority visiting our stand will receive its own, bespoke data integration report (address and Street Custodians will of course receive a copy, too), and we'll also be demonstrating how FindMyStreet can help councillors with case work.
- On 12th November, we’ll be at the Street Works UK conference, in Birmingham. This is another brilliant event for us, as we get to connect with the individuals and the organisations using the NSG out in the field. We'll be sharing information about more ways in which address and street data can accelerate improvements in efficiency and outcomes across the street works sector.
- On 19th and 20th November, we'll be in Southampton at the Government Geography Profession conference. Technical workshops open the event on the 19th, with the conference proper taking place the next day. Registration hasn't been released yet, but the event will be open to local authorities. We’ll keep you updated.
- We’ll be with the LGA on 26th November, at the Local Area Research + Intelligence Association's annual conference (LARIA). The theme this year is ‘We are not alone: artificial intelligence and data science – friend or foe?’, and we'll be exploring ways in which more information address and street data helps to answer that question.
- Leading towards the end of the year, we’ll also have stands at the Geospatial Commission Public Sector & PSGA events, which will be taking place across England and Wales throughout November and December.
It's going to be a busy couple of months. We do hope you'll seek us out if you're attending any of these events.
