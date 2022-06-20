Spring booster dose reminder

Eligible groups urged to come forward before the end of June.

People in eligible groups who, for whatever reason, have not yet had their spring booster jab are being encouraged to make an appointment now.

These additional vaccinations have been offered to people aged 75 or over and those aged over 12 who are immunosuppressed, with clinics operating since early March until 30 June.

Anyone in these groups who has not yet come forward can book online or call the national vaccination helpline seven days a week to make an appointment which suits them.

Some health boards are also operating drop in clinics and details can be found on their websites.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“I am pleased so many people have come forward for their spring booster, which provides important extra protection for our most vulnerable groups.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We are seeing higher numbers of infections across our communities at the moment which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against COVID-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects from the virus.

“Almost 90% of over 75s and around two thirds of those who are aged over 12 and are immunosuppressed have already taken up the offer of a spring booster and if you have missed yours for any reason then you can rearrange it online at NHS Inform or by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8013 seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.

“We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

Background

The national vaccination helpline number is 0800 030 8013.

More information on the spring booster and how to book online is available at NHS Inform