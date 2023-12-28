HM Treasury
Spring Budget 2024 date confirmed
Spring Budget 2024 will be 6 March.
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to be presented to Parliament alongside his Spring Budget on 6 March 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/spring-budget-2024-date-confirmed
