Spring COVID booster programme for over 75s and most vulnerable
The Welsh Government has confirmed that a spring COVID-19 booster vaccination programme will begin on 1st April for the most vulnerable, including people over 75.
Following advice from the expert Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the vaccine will be offered to:
- adults aged 75 and over
- residents in care homes for older adults, and
- individuals aged 5 years and over who are immunosuppressed
In addition, the Welsh Government has announced that the universal offer of a COVID-19 booster will end on 31st March. Higher risk groups and people who develop a new health condition that makes them eligible will still be able to receive their booster vaccine, if advised by a doctor or other clinician.
People who have not received their primary course of vaccinations will be able to do so until 30th June. The JCVI has recommended that the high level of population immunity has enabled the changes.
As well as the spring booster programme, there will be an autumn booster programme later this year, following further advice from the JCVI.
Sir Frank Atherton, the Chief Medical Officer, said:
Coronavirus is still circulating in our communities, so we are offering the most vulnerable another booster vaccination this spring. People who are eligible for vaccination will begin to receive their invitations in the coming weeks.
For anyone who hasn’t yet received your primary course or original booster – it’s not too late. Please make an appointment to get your booster by the end of this month or your primary course by 30th June.
Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself and the people around you to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and I would urge everyone to get their vaccinations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/spring-covid-booster-programme-over-75s-and-most-vulnerable
