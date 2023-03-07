Spring COVID booster programme for over 75s and most vulnerable

The Welsh Government has confirmed that a spring COVID-19 booster vaccination programme will begin on 1st April for the most vulnerable, including people over 75.

Following advice from the expert Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the vaccine will be offered to:

adults aged 75 and over

residents in care homes for older adults, and

individuals aged 5 years and over who are immunosuppressed

In addition, the Welsh Government has announced that the universal offer of a COVID-19 booster will end on 31st March. Higher risk groups and people who develop a new health condition that makes them eligible will still be able to receive their booster vaccine, if advised by a doctor or other clinician.

People who have not received their primary course of vaccinations will be able to do so until 30th June. The JCVI has recommended that the high level of population immunity has enabled the changes.

As well as the spring booster programme, there will be an autumn booster programme later this year, following further advice from the JCVI.

Sir Frank Atherton, the Chief Medical Officer, said: