Natural England
|Printable version
Spring into the Mendip National Nature Reserve
April to early June is the prime window to experience the reserve's spectacular wildflowers and wildlife
Visitors to Mendip National Nature Reserve (NNR) will enjoy the richest wildlife experience between April and early June when the limestone grasslands and woodlands of Somerset come into full bloom.
This is the finest season to explore the reserve. The meadows and slopes will fill with spring flora, including a wide variety of orchids some of which are only found on Mendip, such as the Cheddar Pink.
Adders emerge from hibernation in spring, making this one of the best times to spot them basking in the sunshine. Skylarks fill the air with song, small pearl-bordered fritillary butterflies take flight, and greater and lesser horseshoe bats, both nationally endangered, become increasingly active.
Louise Treneman, Senior Reserve Manager for Natural England, said:
The King’s Series National Nature Reserves are about celebrating the very best of England’s nature. Mendip National Nature Reserve is a rich landscape, and the spring is a wonderful time to visit the ancient woodlands, see rich wildflower grasslands and enjoy the stunning geology of Mendip.
Working collaboratively, at scale, on this distinguished nature reserve is central to Natural England’s Strategy, and we are delighted to be part of such a strong and successful partnership.
The reserve, declared in October 2023, as the 2nd in the King’s Series of reserves, spans an archipelago of sites linked together by the Mendip Way, and included the world-famous Cheddar Gorge. It covers over 1,400 hectares of some of England’s most precious habitats, from rocky gorges to wetlands stretching toward the Severn estuary.
Rachael Fickweile, Head of Nature Reserves and Land Management for Somerset Wildlife Trust said:
The Mendip National Nature Reserve is the perfect place to visit this springtime. We encourage local people and visitors to enjoy the range of nature, explore the landscape and experience the positive impact on their health and wellbeing.
The Mendip NNR brings together 31 existing nature reserves and more than 400 hectares of undesignated land. It has 440km of public rights of way and at Brean Down the NNE meets the Kings Charles III England Coast Path.
The partners are Natural England, the National Trust, Butterfly Conservation, the Woodland Trust, Mendip Hills National Landscape, Longleat Estates, Somerset Wildlife Trust, Avon Wildlife Trust, and South West Heritage Trust.
Notes to editors:
- The King’s Series aims to establish 25 new National Nature Reserves by 2028. The 13 declared so far cover 17,000 hectares the equivalent to twice the size of Brighton.
- Mendip NNR is accessible to a large urban population exceeding 700,000 people from the surrounding towns of Bristol, Weston-Super-Mare and Bath.
- More information is available on this blog: Mendip ‘super’ National Nature Reserve – Defra in the media
- More photos available on request.
- Natural England spokesperson available on request.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/spring-into-the-mendip-national-nature-reserve
Latest News from
Natural England
Threatened species set for major funding boost10/04/2026 14:17:00
Five species ranging from turtle doves to rare diamond-backed spider will receive a major funding boost.
“Wainwright way” becomes England’s newest National Trail27/03/2026 16:15:00
National Trail opening is culmination years of work by Natural England and partners alongside £5.5 million government investment for upgrade
King Charles III England Coast Path inaugurated with royal visit23/03/2026 14:20:00
His Majesty King Charles III recently (20 March 2026) launched the England Coast Path at an event at Seven Sisters.
Iconic Seven Sisters formally declared England’s new National Nature Reserve19/03/2026 12:10:00
Seven Sisters is one of the country’s most treasured landscapes
Regulation reset to fast-track homes, transport and clean energy13/03/2026 16:14:00
Major boost to sustainable development, as £100 million invested to speed up planning approvals.
Natural flood management aims to protect Suffolk road & wildlife12/03/2026 14:15:00
Flooding on the B1127 between Wrentham and Southwold is set to reduce thanks to a new drainage system installed by Natural England in the Easton Valley.
Beavers to be released in South West England in coming weeks09/02/2026 14:15:00
Natural England has approved the release of beavers at two projects in South West England.
New 35-mile coastal path opens along Chichester Harbour06/02/2026 10:10:00
Walkers gain access to stunning coastline between Hayling Island and East Head. New trail joins more than 210 miles of a continuous path on the south coast