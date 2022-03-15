Welsh Government
|Printable version
Spring rollout of boosters begins in Wales this week
Spring COVID-19 booster vaccinations are being rolled out in Wales from this week.
The latest phase of the vaccination programme will see the over-75s, older care home residents and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed being invited for their boosters.
Children aged five to 11 years will also begin being offered their first vaccination from today too. Parents and guardians will need to consent to them having the vaccine.
Health boards across Wales have been planning for the latest stage of the vaccination programme for a number of months.
All those eligible for spring boosters are being encouraged to wait for their invitations from their health board or GP.
It comes after Health Minister Eluned Morgan accepted the JCVI advice to give another boost to people who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19.
The spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose to maintain high levels of immunity for those deemed the most vulnerable.
Health boards are also offering children aged five to 11 their first vaccination appointments. This is a precautionary offer to increase their immunity against severe COVID-19 in advance of a potential future wave and to minimise disruption to their education.
Most five to 11 year old children will be offered two doses of the vaccine, 12 weeks apart.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
It is important we maintain high levels of protection from COVID-19 and everyone who is offered a spring booster vaccination takes up the invitation.
We are following the latest advice from the JCVI and would everyone who is eligible to wait for the offer of their spring booster.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/spring-rollout-boosters-begins-wales-week
Latest News from
Welsh Government
National robotic assisted surgery programme to be established in Wales14/03/2022 14:15:00
A national robotic-assisted surgery programme allowing surgeons to perform complex procedures with more precision and control is being introduced in Wales, the Health Minister has announced.
Solar farm powers Morriston Hospital for 50 hours without back-up from the grid in winter months14/03/2022 13:15:00
The UK’s first hospital-owned solar farm has surpassed expectations by providing enough electricity to not only contribute to the daily power needs of Morriston Hospital in Swansea, but to also cover 100% of its demand for 50 hours.
Minister sets out plans to support further education sector14/03/2022 09:15:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has set out his vision for further education in Wales that puts supporting staff and learners at its heart.
Wales sends medical supplies to support Ukraine11/03/2022 16:10:00
The first shipment of medical supplies including ventilators, bandages and face masks is being despatched from Wales today to support the people of Ukraine.
Cardiff school children welcome Wales’ largest 20mph pilot11/03/2022 14:05:00
Safer streets save lives and improves our quality of life was the message from the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters today as he welcomed the rollout of Wales’s largest 20mph pilot in Cardiff North.
First Minister urges people to have their say on the UK-wide COVID-19 Inquiry11/03/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister is encouraging people across Wales to take part in a consultation about the terms of reference for the UK-wide COVID-19 inquiry.
National Award Winners invited to Six Nations rugby games by the First Minister of Wales11/03/2022 09:05:00
St David Awards winners in 2020 and 2021 will be Welsh Government guests at Wales’ games against France and Italy.
Cymraeg belongs to us all10/03/2022 14:05:00
‘Cymraeg belongs to us all’ speech by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
Infected blood: Deadline approaching for financial support10/03/2022 11:05:00
Families members bereaved as a result of NHS contaminated blood who have not yet come forward have until the end of the month to qualify for backdated payments.