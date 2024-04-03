Met Office
|Printable version
Spring starts with a mild and wet March
Meteorological spring kicked off with a mild and wet month of weather for the UK, with southern areas particularly wet compared to average.
Although it’s felt like it hasn’t stopped raining for many, no national records have been broken and March 2024 will go down as a wet and dull month, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.
Wetter than average
The UK experienced 27% more rainfall than an average March, with much of this concentrated in the south. A number of counties saw at least double the amount of rainfall they would expect for the month, including Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.
Although Scotland experienced widespread rain throughout the month, it was drier than average, especially in northern and western areas.
A mild month
The month started cooler than average, with some snow falling early on. But this cool weather was soon replaced with milder conditions for much of the rest of the month, with only brief cooler interludes at times.
Overall, the provisional mean temperature for the UK was 6.7°C, 1.0°C above average. Southern England was much milder than areas further north, with a mean temperature of 8.2°C (1.4°C above average). Scotland was the coolest region, recording an average temperature of 5.0°C – just 0.6°C above average.
England provisionally recorded the seventh-warmest March on record in a series from 1884, with an average temperature of 7.8°C.
Met Office Scientist Emily Carlisle said: “Many will remember how wet March has been, with a succession of fronts and the influence of low pressure seemingly never too far away from the UK. Coming off the back of a wet winter and what has been a wet start to the year, many areas have very saturated ground, which has increased the sensitivity to rainfall events in recent weeks.”
Sunshine in short supply
Many of us have been looking forward to some welcome spring sunshine however, as you’d expect with the frequent rain, sunshine amounts have been in disappointingly short supply during March.
The UK recorded just 95.2 hours of sunshine for the month (87% of the long-term average). Scotland was the only region to have seen more than its average, with 4% extra sunshine hours than the average.
|Provisional March 2024
|Mean temp (°C)
|Sunshine (hours)
|Rainfall (mm)
|Actual
|Diff from avg (°C)
|Actual
|% of avg
|Actual
|% of avg
|UK
|6.7
|1.0
|95.2
|87
|107.8
|127
|England
|7.8
|1.4
|93.4
|80
|94.3
|162
|Wales
|7.0
|1.1
|86.8
|79
|158.2
|153
|Scotland
|5.0
|0.6
|101.4
|104
|112.7
|90
|N Ireland
|6.6
|0.6
|88.9
|88
|129.2
|149
Original article link: https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2024/04/02/spring-starts-with-a-mild-and-wet-march/
Latest News from
Met Office
Easter weather forecast28/03/2024 10:05:00
Winds and rain are on the way for some this week, with unsettled Easter weekend weather likely for many.
What’s the pollen outlook this year?25/03/2024 13:15:00
The Met Office recently (Friday 22 March) launched this year’s Pollen Forecast which will run until mid-September.
2023: multiple climate records broken19/03/2024 15:15:15
A number of climate records were broken last year, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
One in 250-year event underway high in the atmosphere.07/03/2024 13:15:00
For the first time since records began in the mid 20th century , this extended winter period (November to March) is the first in our observational records to see three Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events.
State-of-the-art underwater robots to play crucial role06/03/2024 12:25:00
The National Oceanography Centre and the Met Office are collaborating to gather data which will improve the accuracy of weather forecasting and generate a better analyses of the state of the North Sea.
Warmest February on record for England and Wales04/03/2024 13:15:00
England and Wales had their respective warmest Februarys on record according to provisional Met Office statistics in what was a mild and wet month for many.
Wet and windy weather to continue21/02/2024 16:15:00
Met Office warnings have been issued with wet and windy weather continuing for many through much of this week.
A precautionary approach required to avoid large-scale collapse of the Amazon forest16/02/2024 13:15:00
The Amazon is a complex dynamical system with extraordinarily diverse terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems which are home to more than 10% of Earth’s biodiversity, as well as 40 million people.