National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Spring statement missed opportunity for renters
The Chancellor’s Spring Statement has failed to address the urgent challenges facing the private rented sector. Despite repeated warnings from industry experts, today’s announcement did nothing to boost rental supply, support investment in energy efficiency, or provide much-needed relief for tenants reliant on housing benefits.
With demand for rental homes at an all-time high—an average of 12 renters now chasing every available property—this was a key moment for the Government to act. Instead, it has chosen to overlook the rapidly worsening crisis.
Responding to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“Today’s statement was a missed opportunity to support renters across the country.
“It has done nothing to tackle the chronic shortage of rental housing to meet demand.
“It has done nothing to reform a broken tax system which is failing to encourage and support investment in energy efficiency improvements.
“And it has done nothing to address the unjust freeze on housing benefit which is leaving so many renters fearful of how they will afford their rents.”
Notes:
- According to the property portal Zoopla, there are now an average of 12 renters chasing every available home to rent.
- Responding to a recent parliamentary written question, the Treasury Minister, Emma Reynolds MP, has said: “Rental prices are ultimately determined by the total supply of housing, relative to demand. Affordability of housing has fallen drastically, particularly in major cities, as too few homes have been built.”
- In April last year, the Committee on Fuel Poverty wrote to the then Government in relation to the energy efficiency of rented housing. The letter included concerns about the lack of a bespoke financial package to support investments in energy efficiency measures in the sector. It noted:
“Currently the major energy efficiency programmes are targeted at the owner occupier sector (e.g. Energy Company Obligation, Home Upgrade Grant, Great British Insulation Scheme) or the SRS (Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund). Previously the Committee on Fuel Poverty argued that the PRS be treated as a commercial sector as landlords are effectively managing a business that should meet required standards. Landlords could be helped to meet these standards through tax offsets for improvements, loans or potentially grants for landlords with a low profit margin in areas of low rental value.”
- The now disbanded Office for Tax Simplification noted in 2022, current tax rules create no incentive for landlords to invest in energy efficiency improvements. For instance, whilst replacing a broken boiler is considered a deductible expense against rental profits, upgrading a boiler to a more energy efficient system or installing insulation where none previously existed is not.
- Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates are due to be frozen from next month. According to an analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, if the LHA remains frozen for the duration of this Parliament, 50,000 renters will be pulled into poverty, 60,000 will be pushed into deep poverty and 80,000 (including 30,000 children) will be pushed into very deep poverty.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/spring-statement-missed-opportunity-for-renters
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Half of private renters on benefits face rent shortfall20/03/2025 13:15:00
Almost half of all private renters in receipt of housing benefits experience a shortfall between the support they receive from government and their monthly rents.
NRLA partners with Tapi11/03/2025 14:15:00
Leading high street flooring retailer Tapi Carpets & Floors has partnered with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) to provide a comprehensive flooring service for the NRLA’s membership.
Minister accepts supply-demand pressures increasing rents07/03/2025 11:20:00
The government has confirmed that rising rents are being driven by a lack of available housing, in the process emphasising the NRLA's stance on the supply crisis in the PRS.
Energy efficiency: NRLA addresses minister at high-level roundtable28/02/2025 12:40:00
The NRLA told energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh more time and more clarity over funding is needed if the Government’s energy efficiency ambitions are to be realised, at a high-level meeting this week.
Rental housing crisis will undermine Chanellor's growth plans27/02/2025 17:15:00
The Government’s efforts to attract “global talent” to the UK will be undermined unless urgent action is taken to boost the supply of homes to rent.
Tenants struggle as shortage of rental housing continues20/02/2025 11:15:00
Private sector tenants are continuing to struggle as new data highlights an ongoing shortage of homes to rent.
Renters’ Rights Bill will fail without proper plan for enforcement13/02/2025 15:25:00
Reforms to the private rented sector will fail without a proper plan to improve enforcement against rogue and criminal landlords.
Landlords respond to Government's energy efficiency plans10/02/2025 11:10:00
The National Residential Landlords Association has raised concerns over the Government’s latest consultation on energy efficiency requirements for private rented homes, which requires all landlords to have a minimum EPC C grade to legally let their properties by 2030. While supporting the drive for greener housing, the NRLA emphasizes that achieving these targets requires a clear and practical strategy.
NRLA announces new partnership with Checkatrade22/01/2025 09:15:00
The NRLA recently (20 January 2025) announced that it has agreed a new partnership with Checkatrade, the UK’s leading platform for home improvements, that will benefit landlords seeking quality work on their rental homes and offer more jobs to tradespeople.