Spring statement - UK must continue to invest to grow, says TUC
Responding to the Spring Statement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Labour inherited a toxic economic legacy from the Conservatives. But at the Budget the Chancellor took the right call to invest in repairing our public services and infrastructure.
“To rebuild Britain this approach must continue long-term. In the face of strong global headwinds, we need to keep building stronger foundations at home. That must include protecting the most vulnerable.
“As the last 14 years have shown us – you cannot cut your way to growth. UK taxes are low as a share of GDP. Those with the broadest shoulders must continue to contribute more through a fairer tax system.
“And the Tories’ botched Brexit deal must be improved to boost growth and trade.”
On the government’s social security reforms, Paul said:
“Ministers need to rethink their plans. Decisions that affect millions of people’s lives must be made with care – not as a last-minute response to changed fiscal forecasts.
“These changes mean many disabled people – whether they are in work or not – will be pushed into hardship.
“And removing support could even make it harder for some people to stay in their jobs.
“Disabled people need timely access to high quality healthcare, and accessible jobs – particularly in the towns and communities where there are fewest opportunities.”
On the public sector workforce, Paul added:
“Public sector workers are key deliverers of national renewal.
“But after 14 years of Tory chaos and ruin, many feel burnt out and demoralised.
“It’s vital the government invests in these workers and recognises the key role they play in improving the services we all rely on.
“Any approach to transforming our public services must include clear workforce plans for every part of our public sector, developed in partnership with staff and unions.”
On the OBR’s growth forecasts, Paul said:
“It is time to review both the role of the OBR and how it models the long-term impacts of public investment. Short-term changes in forecasts should not be driving long-term government decision-making.”
