Spring uplift to Strand Quay in Rye in time for Easter

New floating pontoon with improved moorings for boaters created, increasing accessibility for all boat users.

As the recent fine spring weather brings boaters and visitors alike to the historic port of Rye, a welcome facelift to local facilities awaits them.

The Environment Agency, the harbour authority, has invested in improvements to Strand Quay, built in the 1930s, to benefit boaters, visitors and the local community. The works will be formally unveiled at an opening ceremony on Thursday 17 April.

A new floating pontoon and access ramp has been installed by the left bank of the quay, replacing old ladders, fenders and mooring rings, to improve safe accessibility for boaters.

The slipway has also been repaired, the old timber jetty replaced, and repair works done to the walls and concrete capping, giving the whole quay area a fresh facelift in time for spring and the new boating season.

And for those who want to while away a few hours down by the quay, what better way to enjoy it than to bring your boules and play a few games of pétanque on the recently refurbished ‘terrain’, which is free for anyone to enjoy?

Charlotte Amor, waterways manager for the Environment Agency, said:

I’m delighted and proud to see these improvements to Strand Quay being used by boaters and the local community. The quay is such a special place, and we hope this investment will help bring more visitors by boat to spend time and enjoy Rye and the beautiful surrounding area, and give a boost to the local economy

James Bateman, Rye harbour master, said:

Rye is a unique and fabulous location that attracts boaters from all over Europe as well as the UK. These new moorings and improved facilities will attract even more visitors each year to our town. The new ramp and floating pontoon also mean that all boaters, including those with impaired mobility, will be able to access the quay safely and easily. It’s a fantastic upgrade which will benefit our visitors for many years to come.

As well as the new ramp and floating pontoon, the improvements at Strand Quay include upgrading and refurbishing 16 moorings with water and electric points so that 33 vessels up to 15 metres in length can moor safely. The slipway has also been upgraded and jetty which provides much needed access for fishing vessels to carry out maintenance.

Boaters can moor on a permanent or temporary basis and can use the moorings as a ‘park and stay’ to visit Rye with its cobbled streets, historic buildings, independent shops, hotels, pubs and restaurants.

Also nearby is Rye Harbour village with its distinctive Martello tower, built during the Napoleonic wars. Rye Harbour nature reserve, a site of special scientific interest offering scenic walks along the seashore, across fields and shingle, is also easily accessible.

Background

Moorings can be arranged from one day to 3 weeks. The cost of mooring fees and harbour dues help to operate and maintain Strand Quay and Rye Harbour.

Boaters should arrange moorings in advance by contacting the harbour master at rye.harbour@environment-agency.gov.uk or by calling the Rye Harbour office on 01797 225225

Rye Harbour navigation charges can be found at Rye Harbour charges - GOV.UK

Tide tables are published at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/rye-harbour-tide-times