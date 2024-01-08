Sprint Campaign Launch: Innovating Industrial Decarbonisation

Welcome to techUK's Sprint Campaign 'Innovating Industrial Decarbonisation'

Industrial decarbonisation is a critical imperative in the global efforts to mitigate climate change. The industrial sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), industry is responsible for around a quarter (23%) of global emissions, meaning that along transport (also 23%) it has the second-highest sectoral emissions behind energy generation systems. Addressing this issue requires the integration of advanced technologies.

techUK works with businesses and stakeholders to develop effective policy and regulatory solutions to promote the digitisation of the economy and drive productivity and inclusive growth. We believe digital technology offers significant opportunities to support the net zero transition, climate adaptation, and a healthy and clean environment. Indeed, by 2030, digital technology can cut global emissions by 15%. Cloud computing, 5G, AI and IoT have the potential to support dramatic reductions in carbon emissions in sectors such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing.

This sprint campaign explores the pivotal role that technology plays in the decarbonisation of energy intensive industries (manufacturing, construction etc).

Technology is a cornerstone in the journey toward industrial decarbonisation. Collaborative efforts between governments, industries, and technology developers are crucial to achieving meaningful and scalable results in the fight against climate change. As technology continues to evolve, ongoing innovation and strategic implementation will be key drivers in achieving a sustainable and decarbonised industrial landscape.

Topics covered within this series will include:

Energy Efficiency Technologies driving down GHG emissions

Adopting advanced materials and sustainable manufacturing towards a more circular economy

Emerging technologies catalysing more efficient production and processes, including Artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G

What policy and regulatory support is needed to catalyse the adoption of decarbonisation technologies?

