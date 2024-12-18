Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA)
SQA announces more resources and support for History teachers
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) confirmed yesterday (Tuesday 17 December 2024) that more support and resources will be made available in the new year for teachers preparing candidates for Higher History in 2025.
Following feedback from History teachers, SQA has agreed to provide an additional package of support for schools and colleges after prelims are completed in January.
In the new year, an additional Understanding Standards webinar covering the question paper 2: Scottish History will be scheduled, giving teachers and lecturers the opportunity to hear from the Higher History team. SQA will advise a date for this webinar in the new year.
SQA will provide more examples of responses to question paper 2 for teachers and lecturers to use in support of learners.
SQA will also open up a dedicated Higher History enquiry point, giving teachers, lecturers, and school leaders the opportunity to directly raise any queries or questions they may have.
Donna Stewart, Interim Director of Qualifications Development at SQA, said: ‘These measures follow the discussions we have had with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Association of Teachers of History regarding feedback from practising History teachers about what support would help them and their learners.
‘We recognise there is work to do to support teachers and lecturers delivering SQA’s Higher History course. We have heard their feedback, and we are working to provide schools and colleges with support and resources they need to help them prepare their learners for their assessments in 2025.
‘We are committed to resetting and building stronger relationships with teachers, lecturers, pupils and students, a promise that is at the heart of our new Prospectus for Change.’
In November, SQA published its review of Higher History in 2024, which was independently scrutinised and challenged by the Executive Director of Qualifications and Assessment at WJEC (Welsh Joint Education Committee), an expert in standard setting in the context of national examinations. The Chief Examiner and the Scottish Government have accepted the findings of the review.
More information on the support for Higher History teachers, lecturers, and candidates will be issued to schools and colleges in the new year.
Original article link: https://www.sqa.org.uk/sqa/112447.html
