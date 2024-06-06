Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA)
|Printable version
SQA welcomes Education (Scotland) Bill as a 'catalyst for change'
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) welcomes the publication of the Education (Scotland) Bill as a ‘catalyst for change’.
The Scottish Government published the Education (Scotland) Bill yesterday.
Chief Executive Fiona Robertson, who is also Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer, says; “This legislation marks an important milestone.
“It not only reassures the wider education community that change is coming, it provides clarity that will enable SQA to accelerate our programme of improvements, innovations, and partnership building.
"That programme is already delivering positive change across our organisation, improving how we serve Scotland’s learners and educators, and helping build strong foundations for Qualifications Scotland.
“I also wish to thank colleagues across SQA. They have continued to deliver for learners during a period of some uncertainty. We remain committed to delivering now and building for the future.”
Shirley Rogers was appointed as Chair of SQA in December 2023 and, subject to parliamentary approval, will assume that same role within Qualifications Scotland.
Ms Rogers said: “This announcement marks a significant step forward on the road to a new qualifications body and provides a real catalyst for change. Our organisation is already looking to that future and progressing towards it.
“We will continue to work with and for learners, parents and carers, as well as our hard-working teachers and lecturers across Scotland’s schools and colleges, to make sure that we seize this generational opportunity. Our future success is fundamentally dependent on how we work in partnership across those communities, and with our trade unions and staff. We are absolutely committed to that collaborative approach.”
Original article link: https://www.sqa.org.uk/sqa/110750.html
|Qualifications
|Services
|Past Papers
|About SQA
|Support
Latest News from
Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA)
New esports qualification opens the door to a billion-pound industry for Scottish students19/02/2024 09:10:00
A new qualification in esports is providing Scottish school pupils and college learners with a stepping stone into the billion-pound esports industry.
SQA supporting Scottish Games Week28/10/2022 15:15:00
This week saw Scottish Games Week take place; the first ever Scotland-wide series of events focused solely on videogames.
SQA publishes 2022 results09/08/2022 11:15:00
Nearly 138,000 learners across Scotland are set to receive their SQA certificates today (Tuesday 9 August 2022) following publication of the National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results this morning.
SQA outlines support to young people ahead of results day02/08/2022 12:25:00
On Tuesday 9 August, thousands of young people across Scotland will receive the results for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers, National Progression Awards, Skills for Work Awards, National Certificates and Awards.
SQA qualification key to new pharmacy trainee scheme09/03/2022 09:15:00
An apprenticeship model which will see up to 150 trainee pharmacy technicians work towards an SQA qualification whilst gaining practical work experience, has been announced by NHS Education for Scotland (NES).
SQA announces more support for learners taking National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams this year02/02/2022 16:20:00
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has confirmed that a package of support services – including some further help with exam revision – will be available for learners who are taking National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher courses in 2022.
SQA reminds schools, colleges, and training providers of its contingencies for examinations in 202214/12/2021 14:10:00
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has written to schools, colleges and training providers delivering National Qualifications, restating its contingency plans for examinations in 2022.
2020-21 Appeal Statistics08/12/2021 15:05:00
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) yesterday published statistics for its Appeals Service for the 2020-21 academic year.
National Qualifications 2021 Group update: Alternative Certification Model Stage 214/04/2021 12:25:00
The post-Easter term will be a busy and challenging one for everyone as we move into stage two of the alternative certification model and look to gather learner evidence in the classroom environment as fairly and robustly as possible. Many learners, parents and carers will have questions and will be looking for guidance and support.