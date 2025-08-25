Solicitors Regulation Authority
|Printable version
SRA acts on concerns about law firm practices on high-volume claims
Our latest review into how law firms handle high-volume consumer claims has highlighted significant concerns over poor practice.
The findings suggest some firms could be failing in their duty to protect and promote clients' best interests when pursuing claims, potentially leading to direct risk and harm to the public. The report reinforces concerns emerging from our wider proactive investigations, which already suggested widespread issues across the sector.
We are taking the exceptional step of contacting firms active in the high-volume claims sector requiring them to complete a mandatory declaration confirming they understand and are following our rules. If, in considering their return, firms identify areas in which they need to improve their approach they should take immediate action.
We have previously issued a range of guidance and warning notices reminding firms of their regulatory obligations when conducting claims work. The findings of the review make it clear that some firms are not heeding these.
We continue to take action where we uncover evidence that firms are not complying. As of 31 July 2025, we had 95 investigations open relating to 76 law firms linked to potential misconduct while delivering high-volume claims work.
Anna Bradley, Chair of the SRA, said: 'High-volume consumer claims can provide access to justice for many when done well. However, there are widespread issues in the market, and this is harming consumers.
'We are writing to firms requiring them to declare they understand our rules and are complying with them. Where we see poor practice, we will take robust action.'
As part of our review, we surveyed 129 law firms active in the high-volume claims market, who were together handling more than 2.4 million live claims. We further conducted in-depth visits to 25 of these firms and detailed reviews of 50 case files.
Only 11 of the 25 firms visited could evidence that they had shared the required client care information with all claimants when taking them on, and only 12 had records which proved they had shared all the required information on costs and how claims would be funded. As a result of the review, we are investigating nine of the 25 firms visited.
Key issues identified in our review include:
- Firms failing to consider the best interests of their clients when entering into funding and referral arrangements, or deciding how a claim is to be progressed
- Clients not being given transparent information on costs, potential liabilities if a claim fails or the merits of a claim before entering into an agreement
- Poor or non-compliant approaches to how arrangements that should underpin 'no-win no-fee' arrangements are being arranged or managed.
The findings are also feeding into wider work in response to concerns about high-volume consumer claims work.
Original article link: https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/news/press/high-volume-claims-thematic-2025/
|Solicitors
|Consumers
|Students
|Trainees
|About us
|Risk
Latest News from
Solicitors Regulation Authority
SRA awards £360,000 for disadvantaged candidates to take SQE08/08/2025 09:25:00
We have distributed £360,000 to 11 organisations to support people from disadvantaged backgrounds with the cost of sitting the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).
SRA and FCA warn law firms and claims management companies over poor practices in motor finance commission claims01/08/2025 10:15:00
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are warning law firms and claims management companies (CMCs) to make sure they are complying with rules around how motor finance commission claims should be handled.
Report shows small firms keen to adopt technology but barriers still exist23/06/2025 10:10:00
We have published research looking at sole practitioners and small firms when using new technology and promoting innovation.
First-tier complaints rule changes should help everyone improve02/06/2025 10:15:00
We have launched a consultation on proposed changes to our rules that should help law firms further improve how they define and deal with complaints about their service.
SRA sets out expanded 2025/26 business plan to address rising risks in legal services09/05/2025 11:25:00
We are consulting on our 2025/26 Business Plan, which outlines an increased programme of work to respond to a rapidly changing legal sector.
Annual conference gives SQE updates11/04/2025 16:05:00
More than 900 delegates joined this year's SQE Virtual Conference live online. Many more are expected to catch up with the three sessions on YouTube over the coming weeks.
SRA annual reports record progress toward promoting public interest20/12/2024 15:20:00
We have summarised the work we have done protecting and promoting the public interest during 2022/23 in our latest annual reports.
SRA issues warning notice on unsolicited approaches and cold calling19/12/2024 13:10:00
We have issued a warning to law firms, especially those engaged in high volume claims work, about prohibited marketing practices, such as cold calling, door knocking and directly targeted online messaging.