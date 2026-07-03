Solicitors Regulation Authority
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SRA consults on additional rules on how firms handle complaints
We have launched a public consultation on additional new rules designed to make sure clients are being kept informed and up-to-date should they need to make a complaint to a regulated law firm.
The additional draft rules build further on proposed reforms we outlined following consultation in 2025, which would require law firms to make information on their complaints processes clearer and more proactively accessible to consumers. The proposed new rules require that:
- when a complaint is first made, clients are provided with a timeline for resolution
- clients are given regular updates on the progress of their complaint.
As well as these two new rules, the latest consultation also asks for feedback on a new 'Complaints Handling Requirements Statement' which will help law firms understand and comply with existing and new rules in this area.
The new requirements being consulted on have been developed following discussions with the Legal Services Board (LSB). Working closely with the LSB has helped us to deliver what is needed to meet our requirements for front-line regulators on first-tier complaints handling.
Aileen Armstrong, SRA Executive Director, Strategy and Policy, said: 'In the majority of cases, consumers receive the high quality, professional support from law firms they should expect. But in some cases, this does not happen.
'Where they need to make a complaint, it is important that people have readily accessible and clear information about how to raise any concerns, and that firms have open and transparent processes for dealing with such matters. We believe these proposed rules will play an important role in making sure all firms are working in the best interests of their clients.'
Consultation on the additional new rules will run from 3 July 2026 to 1 September 2026. Final proposals, including on the areas covered by our previous consultation, will then be submitted to the LSB for final approval.
Original article link: https://www.sra.org.uk/news/news/press/first-tier-complaints-consultation-2026/
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