SRA consults on proposals to strengthen continuing competence requirements

We are consulting on potential new rules which will require all solicitors to keep a record of how they are reviewing and addressing their learning and development needs. We are also proposing that all solicitors take part in mandatory ethical discussions on an annual basis.

Our proposals, which have been developed with input from key stakeholders, are designed to give greater assurance that all practising solicitors are taking the necessary steps to maintain their individual competence, across both their ethical and professional obligations.

They also emphasise the importance of pursuing ongoing professional development which is tailored to an individual's role and which takes account of changes in the legal services sector. Our proposals would:

Require all solicitors to record their learning and development needs and how they identified and addressed these needs, and require solicitors to sign a declaration to this effect

Require all solicitors to participate annually in discussions where they will work through ethical dilemmas and scenarios with other solicitors

Enable us to require some or all solicitors to complete specific learning and development in the future where concerns over competence emerge.

Aileen Armstrong, Executive Director - Strategy, Innovation and External Affairs, said: 'The work a solicitor does can have a profound impact on individuals, families and businesses. Solicitors have to maintain their competence to deliver vital services.

'Following engagement with the profession and others, we are proposing strengthening the requirements in some areas. This includes new arrangements to support solicitors to navigate ethical challenges. We look forward to engaging further through consultation to ensure that we have the right rules in place.'

Our annual assessment of continuing competence 2025 showed that most solicitors keep their knowledge and skills up to date. However, it also identified shortcomings in how some solicitors and firms maintain their competence. Evidence from our monitoring work suggests the current approach is not driving the learning and development behaviours we expect from some solicitors. We are acting now to address this situation.

Our engagement found general support from the sector for clear requirements for solicitors on keeping skills and knowledge up to date, including in the area of professional ethics.

The consultation opens on 22 April 2026 and will run for 12 weeks, closing on 15 July 2026. During this period we will be engaging with the profession and other stakeholders to explain our proposals and invite feedback. This will include a live webinar on 13 May.

When the consultation has ended, the SRA Board will consider all feedback before deciding on any final decisions or changes. Any changes to rules will then be subject to an application to the Legal Services Board.

Alongside the consultation we have outlined our wider approach to professional ethics, including how we are engaging with the profession to support a culture of ethical decision-making and behaviour.

Find out more about our consultation on continuing competence requirements.