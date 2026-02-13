SRA intervention into PM Law Ltd

We were alerted to the unexpected closure of PM Law Ltd and associated firms on Monday 2 February.

We understand that this is concerning and distressing news for all involved, not least those that had on-going matters with the firm.

We launched an immediate investigation into PM Law on 2 February and contacted the firm to make sure client interests are protected properly. As a result of our initial investigation, we took the decision on 4 February to intervene into the group of firms (a full list can be found below).

As of 11 February, the steps we have quickly taken include:

Attended 24 offices belonging to PM Law in Yorkshire, Cumbria, Berkshire and Derbyshire.

Appointed Gordons LLP as our intervention agent. We have taken possession of all files and money (including client’s funds) held by the firm. This includes accessing their case management systems, which has identified tens of thousands of live cases.

Contacted clients relating to more than 100 urgent matters, primarily relating to litigation and conveyancing cases.

Reviewing over 50 applications to our compensation fund and have begun making emergency payments for those with the most urgent need.

Notified more than 100 courts across the country about the firm’s closure and the impact this could have on potentially urgent litigation matters.

Sarah Rapson, Chief Executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority, said: 'We have acted quickly and decisively to protect the interests of clients.

'The sudden announcement from PM Law on Monday 2 February that they had closed is troubling news and I fully sympathise with the clients of the firm. Many of those involved are buying and selling a house or dealing with personal injury claims. These matters can be stressful enough without the added complication of your solicitor's firm closing during the process.

'While we cannot disclose information about an on-going investigation, we are working quickly to gather all the relevant information and provide answers to those that have raised important questions about their on-going matters with the firm.

'Finally, this is a difficult time for the employees of the firm who have now sadly lost their jobs. Support is available from a range of organisations for those that need it.'

We have also provided initial information for clients on our website, which we will continue to update with more information as soon as we have it.

In the meantime, further information about interventions is available on our Interventions pages.

Firm names

PM Law Limited

Proddow Mackay Limited

3M Law Limited

Linkfield Claims Service Limited

Butterworths Solicitors LLP

Autonet Law LLP

Proddow Mackay (Conveyancing) Limited

WB Pennine Solicitors LLP

Proddow Mackay Solicitors LLP

PM Law (Specialist Claims) Limited

PM Property Lawyers Limited

Additional trading names