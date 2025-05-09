Solicitors Regulation Authority
|Printable version
SRA sets out expanded 2025/26 business plan to address rising risks in legal services
We are consulting on our 2025/26 Business Plan, which outlines an increased programme of work to respond to a rapidly changing legal sector.
The business plan covers the final year (November 2025 – October 2026) of our current Corporate Strategy, a period during which the operating environment has continued to evolve at pace. In particular, we are responding to:
- A sharp and sustained increase in reports of solicitor misconduct
- An increase in the variety, size and complexity of cases it is investigating, alongside a rise in large firm failures.
- Increasing concerns of risks to the public in the high-volume consumer claims market
- Ongoing inflationary pressures and increasing operational costs, including increases in National Insurance
The increase in reports of misconduct is leading to more investigations – we are opening on average 40 per cent more investigations a month. While we have boosted efficiency – concluding 18 per cent more cases than a year ago – the scale and complexity of the caseload now demands further investment so we can continue to regulate effectively and maintain public protection.
Given the shifting risks in the sector, we are also accelerating work to improve emphasis on professional ethics, how we use its data and intelligence to spot risks swiftly and implementing specific reforms to better protect client money.
Paul Philip, Chief Executive of the SRA, said: 'Legal services are fundamental to how we live, work and do business – and they can only function properly if the public has confidence in them.
'Since we developed our Corporate Strategy, the legal market has changed rapidly, and with it the risks to consumers. We are seeing a big increase in reports of misconduct coming through the door, as well as a range of large, complex cases such as our Post Office Horizon scandal investigations.
'We're investing in the capability to act faster and smarter – strengthening our use of data to spot problems earlier and taking appropriate action where needed.
'At the same time, we're mindful of the pressures on the profession. Over the past six years, we've kept our costs down, with fees rising by an average of just two per cent per year. We remain committed to being efficient and focused, but the scale of new challenges means we need extra resource to continue protecting the public effectively and proportionately.'
To support our expanding programme, we propose an overall budget increase of £16.3m, to £86.5m. Our component of the individual practising certificate (PC) fee would increase from £164 to £190, while the individual contribution to the Compensation Fund would fall by £20, from £90 to £70. This would result in a total individual SRA-related individual fee of £260 – a 2.4 per cent rise (£6).
Firm contributions to the compensation fund are also set to decrease, from £2,220 to £1,950. Following consultation earlier this year, the fund will continue to be financed through a 50/50 split between individuals and firms.
The Corporate Strategy's long-term objectives focus on setting and maintaining high professional standards, supporting the development of legal technology and innovation, adopting a risk-based and proactive approach to regulation, and meeting the needs and challenges of users of legal services and the wider sector.
Consultation will remain open until Thursday 19 June. Full details, including how to respond, are available on the our website.
Original article link: https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/news/press/business-plan-consultation-2025-2026/
|Solicitors
|Consumers
|Students
|Trainees
|About us
|Risk
Latest News from
Solicitors Regulation Authority
Annual conference gives SQE updates11/04/2025 16:05:00
More than 900 delegates joined this year's SQE Virtual Conference live online. Many more are expected to catch up with the three sessions on YouTube over the coming weeks.
SRA annual reports record progress toward promoting public interest20/12/2024 15:20:00
We have summarised the work we have done protecting and promoting the public interest during 2022/23 in our latest annual reports.
SRA issues warning notice on unsolicited approaches and cold calling19/12/2024 13:10:00
We have issued a warning to law firms, especially those engaged in high volume claims work, about prohibited marketing practices, such as cold calling, door knocking and directly targeted online messaging.
Thematic reviews of professional obligations and probate16/12/2024 10:15:00
We have published two new thematic reviews into professional obligations, and probate and estate administration.
Consultation on potential changes to how client money is handled in the legal sector15/11/2024 09:25:00
As part of our ongoing review of consumer protection arrangements in the legal sector, we are consulting on potential changes to how and when law firms handle client money, and how this money is protected.
Independent report finds complex picture behind overrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic solicitors in our enforcement processes01/11/2024 10:05:00
An independent report into the overrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic solicitors in the early stages of our enforcement process has found a complex issue with no single or simple solution.
SRA named one of Britain's top 20 LGBT-inclusive employers16/07/2024 10:20:00
We have been recognised for our commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ staff and customers after reaching number 11 on Stonewall's Top 100 Employers list for 2024.
SRA consults on updates to financial penalty regime28/06/2024 15:15:00
We are consulting on proposals to update our approach to issuing financial penalties to law firms and solicitors