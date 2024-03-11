Solicitors Regulation Authority
|Printable version
SRA wants views on suite of support for in-house solicitors
We have developed a raft of new resources to support the 34,500 plus solicitors working in-house in England and Wales. And views are now being sought on the guidance and advice before they are formally adopted.
Developed in conjunction with the regulator’s virtual in-house solicitor reference group, the materials build on issues which arose from our 2023 thematic review in working in-house and wider feedback from in-house solicitors over the past 12 months.
The resources include a new document aimed specifically at employers which outlines a solicitor’s professional obligations and the benefits of employing a regulated professional. The resource is also designed to help solicitors establish a mutual understanding of what this means they can - and cannot - do for their employer
Other newly published guidance covers areas such as identifying your client when working in-house, handling internal investigations, and reporting wrong-doing by your employer. Alongside the guidance, we have published a number of case studies illustrating how it can be put into action.
The documents are being published ahead of our second annual in-house solicitors conference, which is being staged next week and will bring together more than 250 in-house practitioners. The materials are also being published on our website, with feedback being invited by 19 April.
Juliet Oliver, General Counsel at the Solicitors Regulation Authority said: 'As well as ongoing feedback from the those working in the sector, recent high-profile cases such as the Post Office case have really shone a light on the unique challenges and issues which in-house solicitors can encounter.
'We have been working closely with the in-house community over the past year to consider what support we can offer to address some of these challenges. We believe these resources will provide valuable support and guidance to in-house solicitors across a range of important issues. But to make sure this is the case, we want to take this opportunity to invite those working in the sector to input'
The number of in-house solicitors in England and Wales continues to grow year-on-year and now accounts for more than one-fifth of all practising solicitors and work across more than 6,000 employers.
Our in-house solicitor conference, with expert speakers from across the private, public, and charity sectors, is being staged in London on 14 March. As well as the new guidance, issues to be discussed will include what it means to be an in-house leader, how to maintain and develop professional competence in an in-house setting, and an in-house solicitor’s role in providing environmental, social and governance direction.
Final copies of the new in-house resources will be published later in 2024.
Read our draft guidance:
- Guidance for employers
- Identifying your client when working in-house
- Reporting concerns about wrongdoing when working in-house
- Running internal investigations
Use www.sra.org.uk/views-in-house-solicitors to link to this page.
Original article link: https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/news/press/views-in-house-solicitors/
|Solicitors
|Consumers
|Students
|Trainees
|About us
|Risk
Latest News from
Solicitors Regulation Authority
Statement: Update on the Solicitors Regulation Authority investigation on the Post Office Horizon IT scandal19/01/2024 15:20:00
Between 2000 – 2015, sub-postmasters and mistresses (SPMs) were wrongly prosecuted for offences based on information from a faulty electronic accounting system, 'Horizon', which made it look like money was missing.
Profession's diversity continues to improve but more to do15/12/2023 09:25:00
Diversity within law firms is continuing to slowly improve year-on-year, with smaller firms more diverse than larger ones.
SRA consults on regulating CILEX members01/09/2023 10:05:00
We are consulting on potential changes to its regulatory arrangements to include authorised members of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX). This follows a CILEX consultation launched earlier this month on proposals to re-delegate the regulation of its members to us.
SRA publishes latest suite of annual reports21/07/2023 10:15:00
We have published our latest annual corporate reports on our operational work during 2021/22.
Literature review into overrepresentation in complaints about potential misconduct made to SRA published26/06/2023 10:15:00
An independent review of existing literature looking into the overrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic solicitors in complaints about solicitors made to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has been published.
More information on protection levels would help small business consumers when buying unreserved services15/06/2023 11:15:00
Better access to information on the different levels of protection offered by different providers would help consumers when choosing between regulated and unregulated organisations.
Literature review looks at factors influencing the outcomes for Black, Asian and minority ethnic candidates in professional assessments05/06/2023 09:15:00
The SRA commissioned the University of Exeter's Schools of Law and Business to look at what causes differences in outcomes for ethnic groups in professional assessments.
Compensation Fund grants more than £10m to public and business05/06/2017 13:05:00
Financial statements we published last week show that last year (November 2015 to October 2016), it granted around £10.3m from the Compensation Fund.