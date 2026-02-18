Sri Lanka looks to join Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform to boost family-based care

Vulnerable children to be protected in Sri Lanka, as the country signs a letter of intent to join the UK’s Global Charter for Children’s Care Reform, during a visit to Colombo by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy yesterday (Tuesday 17th February 2026).

Sri Lanka yesterday signed a letter of intent to join the Global Charter for Children’s Care Reform, marking a significant step forward in protecting vulnerable children.

The Honourable Saroja Paulraj, Minister for Women and Child Affairs, signed the letter during a visit to Colombo by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, who launched the Global Charter in early 2025. The Charter seeks to strengthen families, prevent unnecessary separation, ensure safe family-based care, and end the use of institutions for children’s care worldwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Lammy met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss economic cooperation, reconciliation, and humanitarian priorities, including the UK’s ongoing support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah. He also met with the Leader of the Opposition, Tamil political leaders and civil society. The UK remains committed to supporting meaningful reconciliation, transitional justice and peaceful future for all Sri Lankans.

The UK provided £1 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, delivered through trusted partners on the ground. This funding supported life-saving interventions and early recovery, including emergency shelter, clean water, sanitation and essential relief items for affected families.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy yesterday said: