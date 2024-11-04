Environment Agency
St Austell angler fined for not having a rod licence
It would have been cheaper for an angler to have bought a rod licence after he was caught and fined.
William Greaves, 39, from Moorland Road, St Austell, pleaded guilty to fishing without a rod licence at Bilberry Lake, St Austell. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge at Swindon Magistrates Court on 29 October 2024.
Benjamin Pessl, Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officer, said:
Money from rod licence sales is put back where it came from to improve the experience of anglers and fisheries. Not doing that cheats everyone.
Buying a rod licence is not expensive. Always check your licence is in date before you go out fishing
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6 and an annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Background
William Greaves was charged with:
On 21 April 2024 at Bilberry Lake, St Austell, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/st-austell-angler-fined-for-not-having-a-rod-licence
