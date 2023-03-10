Welsh Government
|Printable version
St David Awards: a decade celebrating Wales’ everyday heroes
Two teenagers who averted a serious car accident thanks to their quick thinking and the owner of a wig service for people suffering hair loss, are among those shortlisted for this year’s St David Awards.
The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards, which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.
This year’s awards celebrate people who have been nominated by the public in 9 different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit. A special award will also be given by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Announcing the shortlist First Minister, Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards.
“I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April 2023.
The finalists are:
Bravery
- Dylan Pritchard Evans and Hari Thomas
- Gary Griffiths and Jon Stone
Business
- Câr y Môr
- Morgan’s Wigs
- Rod Parker
Community Spirit
- Caroline Bridge
- Mollie Roach
- South Wales Sponsorship for Ukraine
Critical worker
- Nia Bannister
- Harm reduction team at the Huggard
- Muslim Doctors Cymru
- Dr Mark Taubert
Culture
- Dafydd Iwan
- Elysium Gallery
- Jannat Ahmad
- Unify Project
Environment Champion
- Andy Rowland
- Angel Shark project
- Ynni Adnewyddol Cwm Arian/ Cwm Arian Renewable Energy
Innovation, Science and Technology
- CanSense
- Dr Charles Willie
- Kamal Ali
Sport
- Liam Davies
- Olivia Breen
- Wales football team
Young Person
- Dafydd Starkey
- Kai Hamilton-Frisby
- Skye Neville
- Zinzi Sibanda
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/st-david-awards-a-decade-celebrating-wales-everyday-heroes
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Minister encourages Pembrokeshire residents to make use of support available to keep warm and keep well10/03/2023 16:15:00
The Finance Minister visited the Old Chapel warm space in Tenby yesterday to hear more about how local government and the voluntary sector are working together to support residents struggling with the cost-of-living.
£60 million to make schools and colleges across Wales more sustainable10/03/2023 13:05:00
Schools and colleges across Wales are set to benefit from £60 million in funding to make buildings more energy efficient. The Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced £50 million for schools and £10 million in funding for Further Education colleges.
More than 90% of young care leavers sign up for Basic Income pilot scheme09/03/2023 16:05:00
More than 90% of young care leavers who are eligible have signed up for the Basic Income pilot scheme in the first 6 months since it was launched.
Welsh Government sets out proposals to modernise taxi services in Wales09/03/2023 15:05:00
Plans to modernise taxi services across Wales have been outlined in a white paper on the Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle (Wales) Bill published by the Welsh Government today (Thursday 9 March).
Free school meals extended for April and May holidays09/03/2023 14:05:00
Free school meal holiday provision will continue to be available to children from lower income families for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has confirmed today (March 9th).
Economy Minister announces major investment to support Wales’ exports09/03/2023 12:05:00
Addressing the “Explore Export Wales” annual conference, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething will announce the Welsh Government’s full export support programme for 2023 to 2024 and an investment of £4 million to deliver it.
International Women’s Day: The women overcoming barriers in male-dominated sectors now supporting others to succeed09/03/2023 10:15:00
“We must support women to fulfil their potential whatever their career ambitions.”
Council tax exemption a ‘significant benefit’ for care leavers, as more people set to be helped08/03/2023 13:15:00
830 care leavers are set to benefit from a council tax exemption aimed at easing the transition for young people leaving care.
Senedd set to vote on Welsh Government Budget07/03/2023 14:25:00
Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government’s Finance Minister, has said protecting public services and the most vulnerable has been put front and centre of the Welsh Government’s Budget.