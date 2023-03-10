St David Awards: a decade celebrating Wales’ everyday heroes

Two teenagers who averted a serious car accident thanks to their quick thinking and the owner of a wig service for people suffering hair loss, are among those shortlisted for this year’s St David Awards.

The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards, which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.

This year’s awards celebrate people who have been nominated by the public in 9 different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit. A special award will also be given by First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Announcing the shortlist First Minister, Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards. “I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April 2023.

The finalists are:

Bravery

Dylan Pritchard Evans and Hari Thomas

Gary Griffiths and Jon Stone

Business

Câr y Môr

Morgan’s Wigs

Rod Parker

Community Spirit

Caroline Bridge

Mollie Roach

South Wales Sponsorship for Ukraine

Critical worker

Nia Bannister

Harm reduction team at the Huggard

Muslim Doctors Cymru

Dr Mark Taubert

Culture

Dafydd Iwan

Elysium Gallery

Jannat Ahmad

Unify Project

Environment Champion

Andy Rowland

Angel Shark project

Ynni Adnewyddol Cwm Arian/ Cwm Arian Renewable Energy

Innovation, Science and Technology

CanSense

Dr Charles Willie

Kamal Ali

Sport

Liam Davies

Olivia Breen

Wales football team

Young Person