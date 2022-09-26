Welsh Government
St David Awards celebrate a decade of recognising national heroes
The First Minister has urged people to put their nominations in for the 10th annual St David Awards before the closing date next month.
The St David Awards are the national awards of Wales and recognise the phenomenal work carried out by extraordinary people across Wales.
A shortlist of nominees for each category will be chosen by an independent, expert panel, which will be looking for people who have gone beyond the call of duty or carried out selfless acts to support the community.
The award categories are:
- Critical Worker (Key Worker)
- Environment Champion
- Bravery
- Community Spirit
- Culture
- Sport
- Business
- Innovation, Science and Technology
- Young Person
- First Minister's Special Award
The First Minister Mark Drakeford recently said:
I’m delighted we have been able to celebrate Wales’ real heroes every year, for 10 years in the St David Awards.
Nominations for this year’s awards are open – this is the perfect chance to nominate people who you believe deserve recognition, whether they are a friend, colleague, neighbour or family member.
Last year’s winners included officers from South Wales Police who risked their lives attempting to save the life of a 92-year-old man trapped in a burning building; a team of engineers and students who developed a 3D printed jet respiratory support system to help during the pandemic and Daniel Lewis, who, at the age of 16 moved more than 25 tonnes of illicit waste from the Merthyr and Gelligaer Common as part of his campaign against fly-tipping.
Nominations close on 31 October and can be made via the St David’s Awards website.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/st-david-awards-celebrate-a-decade-of-recognising-national-heroes
