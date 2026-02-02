Welsh Government
St David Awards finalists 2026 announced
The finalists for this year’s prestigious St David Awards have been announced by the First Minister, Eluned Morgan.
It marks the 13th year of the awards, which have celebrated the extraordinary achievements of over 300 people so far from across Wales.
Three finalists are selected for each of the 11 St David Awards, with the first 10 nominated by the public, in the following categories:
- Business
- Bravery
- Community Champion
- Culture
- Environment Champion
- Innovation, Science and Technology
- Public Service
- Sport
- Volunteer
- Young Person
- First Minister’s Special Award
The finalists in each category are selected by an independent panel. The winners are chosen by the First Minister.
The Special Award could reflect collective as well as individual achievements.
All winners will receive a St David Awards trophy, designed and made by ceramicist Daniel Boyle, based in Lampeter. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 26th February 2026 at the Senedd.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said:
It’s a privilege to announce the finalists of the St David Awards. It brings together the best of Wales, with fantastic examples of the positive contribution people can make to other people’s lives. We have an incredible list this year, full of inspirational stories and impressive achievements.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/st-david-awards-finalists-2026-announced
