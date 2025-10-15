St David’s Day 2026 to be “most memorable yet” says FM as new celebration fund announced

The First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan yesterday announced a new fund for communities across Wales to help them celebrate St David’s Day next year.

Applications opened yesterday for activities aimed at bringing communities together around the day of Wales’ patron saint Dewi Sant, on 1st March. Activities could include parades, music performances, community workshops, traditional Welsh folk dancing (twmpathau) or food-based events.

The Welsh Government has allocated £1 million for the 2026 St David’s Day celebrations.

Organisations will be able to apply for three levels of funding, from small community groups to major national organisations.

Local groups can apply for grants from £500 to £5,000 to deliver local or neighbourhood events. Up to £20,000 will be available for regional organisations, such as local authorities, and up to £40,000 for Wales-wide organisations to deliver nationwide activities.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: