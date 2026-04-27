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Stability and lasting peace can only be achieved if the efforts of the international community are matched with action by all Haitian stakeholders: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (23 April 2026) by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.
We note the positive indicators of progress set out by the briefers today.
In particular, we welcome steps to promote national unity towards the holding of free and fair elections, including the National Pact for Stability and the organisation of elections.
However, the situation remains fragile.
This Council meets at a critical time when planning for the Gang Suppression Force has shifted to on the ground deployment.
We welcome the arrival of the first contingents from Chad in Port-au-Prince.
It is important that these deployments are scaled up to allow for effective and strategic operations against the gangs in line with the framework authorised by this Council in resolution 2793, which includes robust child protection measures.
We call on the Government to prioritise protection of vulnerable groups and fully implement the handover protocol for children associated with gangs.
This includes the establishment of the promised task force and framework to ensure compliance.
We look forward to the next update from the Secretary-General including options for the UN to support nationally led Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration.
It is important that the Haitian Government dedicates resources to ensuring children are treated primarily as victims and can enter fit for purpose DDR programmes.
President, an estimated one in eight people in Haiti are now internally displaced. Half of them are children.
It is imperative that the Government ensures that these internally displaced persons can access social programmes.
Support must reach those most vulnerable.
Often these are women and girls who have faced horrific crimes of sexual and gender-based violence before experiencing further hardship in makeshift settlements where further exploitation and abuse can occur.
President, to conclude, there is tangible progress but challenges clearly remain.
Stability and lasting peace can only be achieved through decisive political action by all Haitian stakeholders, working alongside the international community, focused on the needs of the Haitian people, who have already suffered for far too long.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/stability-and-lasting-peace-can-only-be-achieved-if-the-efforts-of-the-international-community-are-matched-with-action-by-all-haitian-stakeholders-uk-
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