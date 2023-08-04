HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Staffordshire Police has made progress on child protection, but further improvements are needed
Staffordshire Police has improved in some of the ways it protects children, but it still needs to improve the quality of its investigations, a new report has found.
Get the report
Staffordshire – National child protection re‑inspection
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) re-inspected the force in March 2023, after an initial inspection in 2021 found systemic failings and made 15 recommendations for improvement.
In the latest visit, inspectors found that Staffordshire Police had introduced an action plan to improve its services to children, leading to more effective:
- structure and leadership roles for overseeing all aspects of child protection;
- use of IT systems, so that staff have access to the information and resources they need to complete their duties;
- contribution to multi-agency child protection arrangements;
- responses to online child sexual abuse; and
- management of registered sex offenders.
However, inspectors also found that some issues identified in the previous inspection were still present and the force needs to improve in several areas, including:
- the quality of its child protection investigations;
- risk assessment and allocation of responses by the force contact centre;
- responses to children reported missing from home;
- the accuracy of recording details of children’s ethnicity and cultural heritage; and
- processes to assess and share information with other organisations to help protect children.
The inspectorate has said that, within six weeks, Staffordshire Police should provide an updated action plan.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Wendy Williams, said:
“Staffordshire Police is committed to improving its child protection services and addressing the issues raised in our 2021 inspection, evidenced by the introduction of a dedicated action plan.
“The force has made several positive changes to improve the ways it protects vulnerable children, including better clarity in its senior leadership and governance arrangements.
“With that said, some of the issues highlighted in our initial inspection still haven’t been fully addressed. For example, the quality of its investigations must be improved to better safeguard children and bring offenders to justice.
“We will continue to work closely with the force to monitor its progress and expect to see an updated action plan within six weeks, which sets out how it will make further improvements.”
Get the report
Staffordshire – National child protection re‑inspection
Notes
-
For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/staffordshire-police-has-made-progress-on-child-protection-but-improvements-needed/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Devon and Cornwall Police has made significant progress on firearms licensing, but improvements are still required31/07/2023 09:25:00
Devon and Cornwall Police has improved its performance in many areas of firearms licensing since the Keyham mass shooting in 2021, though concerns remain over its licences backlog and improper use of temporary permits, the police inspectorate has said.
Terms of reference: Thames Valley Police’s handling of information and intelligence relating to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences24/07/2023 10:15:00
We will examine how effectively Thames Valley Police dealt with any intelligence it received in relation to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences.
Management of terrorist offenders in the wake of terrorist attacks21/07/2023 09:20:00
We conducted a joint inspection with HM Inspectorate of Probation and HM Inspectorate of Prisons that examined the work of prisons, police, and probation services in managing terrorist and terrorist risk offenders.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen14/07/2023 15:25:00
Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen.
Police forces are effective in the deployment of firearms, new report finds11/07/2023 15:20:00
Police forces are effective in deploying firearms, and officers discharged weapons at only 0.02 per cent of armed operations in 2021-22, a new report has found.
Policing is making progress in some areas, but forces still need to get a grip on performance10/07/2023 09:15:00
Police forces have improved in several areas in recent years, but the public is still being failed too often, the police inspectorate has warned.
Vetting and Anti-corruption Part 1: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption?20/06/2023 12:25:00
HMICFRS inspected the National Crime Agency in July and August 2022 and examined how well the agency deals with vetting, anti-corruption and prejudicial and improper behaviour.
Police force reports on the effectiveness of vetting and counter-corruption arrangements16/06/2023 13:25:00
Today we published reports on the effectiveness of vetting arrangements in eight police forces. Some of these also include findings on IT monitoring and counter-corruption.