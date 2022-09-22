Staffordshire Police must improve

Staffordshire Police needs to urgently improve its performance after it was found to be inadequate in several areas, the police inspectorate has said.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Staffordshire Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘adequate’ in one area, ‘requires improvement’ in five areas, and ‘inadequate’ in three areas – responding to the public, investigating crime and managing offenders.

HMICFRS said the areas requiring improvement are recording data about crime; treatment of the public; protecting vulnerable people; developing a positive workplace, and good use of resources.

Earlier this year, Staffordshire Police was moved into the inspectorate’s Engage monitoring process, which provides additional scrutiny and support to help forces make improvements.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said:

“I have serious concerns about Staffordshire Police’s performance in responding to the public, investigating crime and managing its offenders and suspects. The force needs to improve in these areas as a matter of urgency to keep the public safe. “It is missing opportunities to identify and safeguard vulnerable people and needs to improve how it provides advice about preventing crime and preserving evidence when taking calls from the public. “The force’s investigations need to improve through proper planning, regular supervision and following the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime. At present, it doesn’t always properly support victims, accurately assess their needs or pursue evidence-led prosecutions where appropriate. “Staffordshire Police also needs to improve how it monitors known offenders and outstanding suspects. At present, it isn’t able to effectively meet the demands of this work. “Given our findings, we are now monitoring Staffordshire Police under our Engage process. I am reassured by the force’s proactive response to our inspection and so far during our monitoring process. The force has developed robust plans to improve, which are in the process of being introduced and we are beginning to see positive signs in some areas. This approach allows for cautious optimism, and I will continue to closely monitor the force’s progress.”

