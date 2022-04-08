HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Staffordshire Police needs to urgently improve child protection
Staffordshire Police is not effectively safeguarding children in the region and urgent improvements are needed, a new report has found.
Get the report
Staffordshire – National child protection inspection
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found some areas of effective practice and said there are dedicated officers and staff committed to keeping children safe.
However, the inspectorate said fundamental changes are needed to improve the force’s overall approach to child protection.
HMICFRS said the force needs to make urgent improvements, including:
- recognising that missing children are particularly vulnerable;
- sharing information about online child abuse promptly; and
- speaking to children to record their behaviour and demeanour, listen to their concerns and views, and then use that information to make decisions about their welfare.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams yesterday said:
“Staffordshire Police has some areas of effective practice in child protection, and the force has shown that it understands the benefits of working closely with other local safeguarding organisations.
“However, Staffordshire Police urgently needs to make fundamental changes to improve many of its child protection arrangements and practices. While officers and staff who manage demanding child abuse cases are doing their best, some don’t have enough knowledge or understanding of good child protection practice. The effectiveness of the force’s systems and processes must also be improved to better support its staff.
“We have made a series of recommendations which, if acted on, will help to improve outcomes for children in Staffordshire. We will be closely monitoring the force’s progress.”
Get the report
Staffordshire – National child protection inspection
Notes
- For further information, the HMICFRS Press Office can be contacted at 07836 217729 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/staffordshire-police-needs-to-urgently-improve-child-protection/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Staffordshire Police is failing to properly investigate crimes30/03/2022 11:10:00
Staffordshire Police is not carrying out effective investigations, the police inspectorate has said.
North Yorkshire Police needs to improve child protection29/03/2022 15:20:00
North Yorkshire Police is not effectively safeguarding children in the region and improvements are needed, a new report has found.
New frameworks for joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs)29/03/2022 13:19:00
Ofsted, CQC and HMICFRS yesterday announced the restart of their programme of joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs).
Metropolitan Police's approach to corruption not fit for purpose25/03/2022 15:20:00
The Metropolitan Police Service’s approach to tackling police corruption is not fit for purpose, the police inspectorate has said.
Andrew Cooke unveiled as preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector22/03/2022 11:12:00
Andrew Cooke QPM, is the government's preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector.
Policing has come a long way but major problems persist, says outgoing Chief Inspector of Constabulary10/03/2022 15:20:00
The police service has come a long way in the past ten years with many important successes, but major problems still need to be addressed, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said.
Greater Manchester Police has made progress, but significant challenges remain04/03/2022 15:20:00
Greater Manchester Police has improved its performance in some areas, but overall it is not achieving the expected level of service, the police inspectorate has said.
Criminal justice system continues to fail rape victims25/02/2022 15:20:00
The criminal justice system (CJS) is failing victims of rape, and widespread reform is needed to build trust and secure justice, a new report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children's services in Solihull21/02/2022 15:20:00
Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency response to children’s services in Solihull. The inspection was undertaken by HMICFRS, Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and HMI Probation.