Staffordshire Police needs to urgently improve child protection

Staffordshire Police is not effectively safeguarding children in the region and urgent improvements are needed, a new report has found.

Get the report

Staffordshire – National child protection inspection

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found some areas of effective practice and said there are dedicated officers and staff committed to keeping children safe.

However, the inspectorate said fundamental changes are needed to improve the force’s overall approach to child protection.

HMICFRS said the force needs to make urgent improvements, including:

recognising that missing children are particularly vulnerable;

sharing information about online child abuse promptly; and

speaking to children to record their behaviour and demeanour, listen to their concerns and views, and then use that information to make decisions about their welfare.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams yesterday said:

“Staffordshire Police has some areas of effective practice in child protection, and the force has shown that it understands the benefits of working closely with other local safeguarding organisations. “However, Staffordshire Police urgently needs to make fundamental changes to improve many of its child protection arrangements and practices. While officers and staff who manage demanding child abuse cases are doing their best, some don’t have enough knowledge or understanding of good child protection practice. The effectiveness of the force’s systems and processes must also be improved to better support its staff. “We have made a series of recommendations which, if acted on, will help to improve outcomes for children in Staffordshire. We will be closely monitoring the force’s progress.”

Notes