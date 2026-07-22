Stagnant pay shows new PM is right to pledge action on the cost of living – TUC

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the latest labour market statistics and the government’s announcement on energy bills.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Today’s figures show Andy Burnham is doing the right thing by pledging action on the cost of living.

“Working people are up against it with stagnant real pay, over a million people stuck on insecure zero-hour contracts, and a million young people not in employment, education, or training.

“Cutting VAT on energy bills will provide some welcome relief. But with Donald Trump’s illegal war in Iran continuing to drive up bills, the government will need to go further. The new Prime Minister could raise up to £60 billion over four years by increasing taxes on banks – and use it to bring down bills further for households across the country

“Andy Burnham is sending the right signals by pledging to help young people into work. In the months ahead, he will need to expand the youth jobs guarantee and double down on his pledge to reindustrialise Britain and deliver good growth in every postcode.”