Stand Up For Ukraine: global pledging event for refugees and internally displaced people taking place in Warsaw on 9 April 2022
In recognition of Poland's essential role in supporting refugees fleeing the invasion of Ukraine, the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will take place in Warsaw on 9 April.
The President of Poland Andrzej Duda will participate alongside President von der Leyen, while Prime Minister Trudeau will participate remotely.
The pledging event will conclude a broader social media campaign launched by the European Commission and the Government in Canada on Saturday 26 March, in partnership with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen.
The aim of the campaign is to raise funding and other types of support to cater for the needs of internally displaced people in Ukraine and of refugees. The campaign answers a call for support launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
6.5 million are internally displaced. In addition, the European Union is hosting more than 3.8 million refugees. Poland is hosting more than 2.5 million refugees and plays an important role as a humanitarian hub, dispatching to Ukraine support from all over Europe.
With no end to the conflict in sight, it is essential to provide additional resources to cover the needs of internally displaced people in Ukraine and of refugees.
“Stand Up For Ukraine” seeks to mobilise governments, institutions, artists, companies and individuals to raise funding and other types of support to cater for the needs of internally displaced people in Ukraine and of refugees.
Artists from around the world have already joined the campaign – including Bono, Madonna, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, Céline Dion or Alanis Morissette, to name just a few - and more will be joining.
