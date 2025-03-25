Standard smartphones to receive signal from space

People in the UK could soon be able to make satellite calls from their everyday smartphones, under proposals announced by Ofcom today .

UK first country in Europe to move ahead with innovative plans for standard smartphones to make satellite calls

Ofcom proposals would enable mobile networks and satellite operators to connect customers from space

People and businesses in hard-to-reach areas to benefit most

Cutting-edge ‘direct-to-device’ technology means satellites in space can now beam signals straight to standard smartphones, so they can make calls, send texts and connect to the internet when there is no coverage from mobile masts on the ground.1

Previously, mobile satellite services from space have mainly been available to a niche group of users – for example, on ships and aircraft – with specialist handsets that can be expensive.

If this was more widely available, it would help connect the UK’s most rural and hard-to-reach places. This could mean getting a signal in remote villages and up mountains, and could provide vital back-up options during outages.

Given advances in this technology, Ofcom is proposing to allow mobile networks and satellite operators to use mobile airwaves – called radio spectrum – to connect mainstream handsets in the UK.

For years, we’ve seen satellite calls in disaster movies on special handsets. We’re now on the cusp of people being able to make them on their everyday smartphones.

Ofcom always strives to be at the forefront of technological change, and we’re the first country in Europe to press ahead with the next frontier in mobile connectivity. This would unlock investment, open doors to innovation and growth, and bring much-needed mobile coverage to rural areas.

- David Willis, Ofcom’s Spectrum Group Director

Closing connectivity gaps

In January, Vodafone successfully made the world’s first satellite video call using a standard mobile phone, up a mountain in west Wales where there was no coverage. This was made possible by Ofcom issuing an innovation and trial licence.

This new technology would complement existing terrestrial networks and could eventually result in 100% of the UK having mobile coverage, unlocking the potential of the most rural and remote communities.

It could also be used in the UK’s coastal waters, meaning better-connected ships and passengers, or for back-up mobile coverage during power outages, and to improve emergency 999 services in remote locations.2

Under today’s proposals, Ofcom would authorise these direct-to-device services using a range of frequencies that are already used by the mobile sector, and there would be strict conditions attached to avoid interference.

To ensure the conditions are followed, we are considering three authorisation approaches. Our preferred approach is to amend the licences already held by mobile network operators and create an accompanying exemption for mobile handsets connecting to these services. Alternatively, we could introduce a new licence for these services or permit licence exempt use subject to specific conditions being met.

The UK is the first nation in Europe to move ahead with proposals for direct-to-device services to be authorised for widespread commercial use, which could be rolled out from as early as this year.

Next steps

Our consultation on these proposals closes on 20 May. Subject to the feedback we receive, we could potentially make our decision and begin authorising direct-to-device services later this year.

Notes to Editors:

How direct-to-device satellite technology works: