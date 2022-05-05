EU News
Standing with Ukraine: Commission announces new aid worth €200 million for displaced people
Today, the Commission is announcing a new aid package of €200 million to support displaced people in Ukraine, in the context of the International Donor's Conference convened jointly by Poland and Sweden.
President Ursula von der Leyen said:
“Today we came together with a clear purpose: to support the brave people of Ukraine, who fight the aggressor and stand up for their freedom. We are now in the 10th week of Russia's brutal invasion. 10 weeks during which the European Union stood firmly by Ukraine. Today, the European Union answered the call, once more, to support Ukraine. On behalf of the European Commission, I pledged 200 million euros for Ukraine. And last month, during a pledging event, raised 9.1 billion euros for Ukrainians inside and outside Ukraine. We know that more will be needed. And we will continue to stand up for Ukraine.”
Background
Close to 8 million people, two-third of whom are children, have been internally displaced since the beginning of Putin's war in Ukraine. More than 5.3 million have left Ukraine to seek shelter in the EU and neighbouring countries.
The European Union has been supporting the Ukrainian people from the very beginning of Russia's brutal invasion.
We are mobilising the EU's economic power, with series of sanctions designed to drain the resources used by Putin to finance his war.
On the other hand, we have already channelled around €4 billion in macro-financial assistance, humanitarian aid and support to Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine.
Last month, the European Commission convened with Canada a global pledging event, which raised €9.1 billion in support for people fleeing the bombs inside and outside Ukraine.
Now, the European Commission stands ready to help rebuild the country after the war. Yesterday, President von der Leyen proposed to start working on an ambitious recovery package. It should bring the massive investment needed to rebuild, implement reforms and make Ukraine an attractive place for investments
More information
Website – The EU stands by Ukraine
Factsheet – EU Solidarity with Ukraine
President von der Leyen's remarks at the International Donors' Conference
