Starmer and his government must make a better case for an active UK foreign policy
EXPERT COMMENT
The time the prime minister is spending abroad is justified but voters must be convinced of the links between domestic and international concerns.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer returned from COP29 in Baku having been one of only two G7 leaders to attend the global climate summit. He followed this with a visit to the G20 in Brazil, launching the UK’s ‘clean power alliance’ with 12 other countries. This was preceded by a summer of travel including the July NATO summit, the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa and confidence-building visits to France and Germany to discuss shared defence and geopolitical priorities.
This is a fairly long list for only five months in office. But there are good reasons Starmer has been abroad so much. His election coincided with a run of international obligations which would have attracted comment if he did not attend. He also faces an unusually difficult international climate, one which necessitates not just visits abroad, but a significant focus on foreign affairs.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/11/starmer-and-his-government-must-make-better-case-active-uk-foreign-policy
