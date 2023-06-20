Starmer speech: British Jobs Bonus can make sure workers benefit from climate action

Commenting on Keir Starmer’s speech on Labour’s plans to make Britain a clean energy superpower, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“The British Jobs Bonus can play an important role in creating thousands of good quality union jobs in our industrial heartlands. It shows the potential of an industrial strategy that uses investment to drive industrial revival along with employment conditions that ensure workers benefit from climate action.

“A new national energy champion can play a key role in safeguarding the livelihoods of existing workers, creating high-quality and unionised jobs, and accelerating climate action. Labour has set out a vision for Great British Energy to be a peer to public companies like France's EDF and Sweden's Vattenfall.

“To achieve this scale, provide good quality jobs and lower bills for UK families, the TUC estimates that Great British Energy should be capitalised with £40 billion in a first term. This would give the UK a real publicly-owned energy champion, like our European neighbours. That’s the best way to decarbonise the UK economy while safeguarding people’s jobs and livelihoods.”