Starmer’s handling of Trump and Iran reflects public opinion, but shows the limits of UK power

EXPERT COMMENT

The war threatens the UK prime minister’s hopes for economic recovery and heaps pressure on US relations he has worked hard to maintain. A long war will see his problems mount.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has navigated the early weeks of the Iran war relatively well. 47 per cent of all UK voters believe he has managed the response to the war badly, according to recent polls. But a majority of Labour and Liberal Democrat voters believe he is doing well.

And with 59 per cent of all UK voters opposing the Iran conflict, Starmer’s decision to deny the US military access to British bases for their initial attacks seems to have reflected wider public opinion. Starmer also had the satisfaction of seeing domestic political rivals like Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage having to rapidly U-turn on their initial enthusiasm after seeing the war’s unpopularity.

Internationally, the picture has been more mixed. The prime minister’s position aligned with European and other Western allies. But it prompted anger and repeated insults from US President Donald Trump.

Beyond the US, the war has frayed the UK’s relations with Cyprus, whose president has called for a ‘frank discussion’, about the future of British bases on the island after it was targeted by Iranian drones. The slow deployment of a Royal Navy destroyer, HMS Dragon, to help protect Cyprus has raised further concerns about Britain’s military credibility.

Similarly, while UK forces have helped defend allies from Iranian attacks, some Gulf officials have expressed frustration at their limited nature. The UK’s decision to remove its only mine-hunting ship from Bahrain for maintenance in the weeks before the war, despite the US’s obvious build up, fed into these criticisms.

The longer the war drags on, the more challenges emerge. President Trump’s capriciousness means it would be equally unsurprising if he declared the war over tomorrow or dramatically escalated it, through an action like occupying Kharg Island or attacking Iran’s power infrastructure. But the Iranian regime has also proven itself unpredictable and may expand and/or prolong the conflict whatever actions the US and Israel take. Yemen’s Houthis may also decide to intervene, threatening trade routes in the Red Sea.

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